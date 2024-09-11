Metro Detroit Weather: Staying warm this week
Some fog and low clouds are possible Wednesday morning. Temperatures continue to climb this week, with highs in the mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday and low 80s through the weekend.
Tropical Storm Francine has developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Here is the latest information, including the projected path of the storm.
Tornado damage reported at the Niagara Falls Golf Club and nearby neighbourhood on Monday afternoon
It’s almost the middle of September, but the weather will soon act like it’s early August instead
Tropical Storm Francine moves across the western Gulf of Mexico, with widespread tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge warnings in effect
Orcas that prey on marine mammals sometimes “punt” seals or sea lions high into the air to stun the pinnipeds before meal time. On Saturday in California’s Monterey Bay, one young orca was caught on video practicing its skills on a large seabird. The accompanying
The storm is picking up strength and likely to become a hurricane on Tuesday before making landfall.
Fewer fall storms are expected through October for most of Canada, but pattern changes will likely be accompanied by high-impact storms as the season progresses.
Tropical Storm Francine has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday.
BANGKOK (Reuters) -At least two people were killed and hundreds stranded in Thailand after heavy rains swept through two northern provinces, swelling rivers, inundating settlements and triggering mudslides, authorities said on Wednesday. The adverse weather, which comes in the wake of Typhoon Yagi - the most powerful storm in Asia this year, has impacted about 9,000 households in Thailand, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said. Thailand's Chiang Mai province experienced flash floods and mudslides, with two deaths recorded, according to its governor.
Francine has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is forecast to keep strengthening – possibly to a Category 2 storm – ahead of landfall along the Louisiana coast Wednesday.
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil is enduring its worst drought since nationwide measurements began over seven decades ago, with 59% of the country under stress — an area roughly half the size of the U.S.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared an emergency after landslides buckled roads and left hundreds of residents without power in an affluent coastal area.
The federal government estimates that an emergency decree to protect Quebec's dwindling population of woodland caribou could cost the province's economy between $670 million and $895 million over 10 years. According to a report by Radio-Canada, Ottawa expects the decree to affect the operations of 53 companies and put 1,400 forestry jobs at risk. It would also affect 28 forest-dependent communities.Those numbers are in an impact analysis report from last month that was produced by Environment Ca
Meteorologist Devon Lucie walks us through where the storm is right now, what the current conditions and environment are surrounding the storm, what the latest track, timing, and strength forecast is right now, where the likeliest track is setting up, when and where landfall is most likely to be, what high resolution data show for impacts from rain, wind, and possible tornadoes for you, with a final look at what you need to do to get ready now, and a last look at your seven day forecast.
Thanks in part to unusually warm seawater in the Gulf of Mexico, Francine could even undergo what meteorologists call "rapid intensification."
The cone of uncertainty that tracks a hurricane’s path now offers more information for weather watchers. Here are the details.
TORONTO — Don't put away your summer wardrobe just yet – The Weather Network says most Canadians are in for a warm fall.
With the peak of hurricane season opinion us, the tropics are waking up from there long slumber with multiple zones of activity to watch. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down those details.