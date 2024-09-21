Metro Detroit Weather: Staying warm this weekend!
Most of the weekend will be dry and warm. Sunday afternoon after 5 pm there may be some showers or a little thunder. That will be the start of several rain chances next week.
Every dark winter day prompts calls to make Daylight Saving Time a permanent fixture. What would ending the annual time change look like in Canada?
Scientists using ice-breaking ships and underwater robots have found the Thwaites Glacier is melting at an accelerating rate and could be on an irreversible path to collapse.
Canada reaches its first -10 degrees of the season more details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
Beware a risk for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico heading into next week
A busy series of northern lights activity will soon come to a peak as the sun reaches its solar maximum stage in the coming months. Several regions in the United States were treated to a multicolored light show earlier this week due to an increase in solar storm activity. Opportunities to see the northern lights are expected to increase in the coming months.
A wet weekend ahead is going to leave certain cities along the BC coastline with upwards of 100mm of rainfall. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
An active storm track will return to Ontario and Quebec this weekend, putting an end to the year’s longest streak of dry weather
LONDON (AP) — Scientists searching for the origins of COVID-19 have zeroed in on a short list of animals that possibly helped spread it to people, an effort they hope could allow them to trace the outbreak back to its source.
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Houses swept away to the very last brick. Inmates frantically fleeing the city's main prison as its walls got washed away by water rising from an overflowing dam. Corpses of crocodiles and snakes floating among human bodies on what used to be main streets.
After a quarter-century hosting giant pandas, Zoo Atlanta is saying goodbye to its beloved residents. The zoo announced its four giant pandas: Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun will head home to China mid-October. Meanwhile, the San Diego Zoo welcomed two new pandas this summer, and the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington expects to become home to two bears by the end of 2024.
A streak of exceptional summer weather is winding down with the return of rain this weekend and into the work week. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
New research explains what exactly happened a year ago, when large seismic waves from Greenland caused the earth to tremble for nine days and the movement was detected at monitoring stations worldwide — including in Yellowknife.In a paper published last week in Science magazine, researchers describe how a tsunami became trapped inside Dickson Fjord, Greenland, in September 2023 after a mountaintop collapsed. The resulting wave, which scientists measured up to 200 metres high, sloshed back and fo
The report’s authors hope it can act as a roadmap for local authorities to adapt and accelerate the green transition.
Can China innovate and outcompete the US in their pitched battle for technological supremacy? A 20-month investigation into the innovation performance of 44 Chinese firms across key technologies revealed a troubling yes for the US. The deadly pager explosions in Lebanon could prompt increased caution in China about the weaponisation of electric products, analysts have said.
The Ukrainian capital topped a list of the most polluted major cities early on Friday in a real-time Swiss database.
In between the Himalayas' towering mountains, the town of Melamchi is no stranger to extreme weather, and its landscape bears the scars of years of floods and landslides. Located just 50 kilometers (31 miles) outside Kathmandu, lush green mountainsides are dotted with landslips and rubble. Saroj Lamichane, a 24-year-old resident of the region, says he still remembers “the terrifying sound of the flood.”
China has agreed to "gradually resume" imports of Japanese seafood products a year after it imposed a ban in response to the release of treated waste water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The decision was made after "rounds of talks" between Beijing and Tokyo over the impact discharging the waste water into the Pacific Ocean, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday afternoon. The announcement also came a day after a 10-year-old Japanese boy died from stab wounds sustained in a kni
Nature is coming back six years after wildfire at Smithills near Bolton, but peat will take hundreds of years to regenerate, conservationists say.
A record number of dolphin died during prolonged openings of the Bonnet Carré Spillway. MS Coast groups want to do something about it.
Five bison are dead after two vehicles hit them in a national park east of Edmonton early Thursday morning, Parks Canada says.RCMP are investigating the incident, which killed three bison and injured two others so severely they had to be euthanized. It is the most calamitous collision the park has recorded, according to Dale Kirkland, superintendent of Elk Island National Park."It's a really heartbreaking moment for us," Kirkland told CBC News. Parks Canada received a report of vehicle collision