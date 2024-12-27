Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up with periods of rain through the weekend
Rain showers increase today as a storm system approaches from the south. Rain showers will be spotty throughout the day, before picking up after 4 p.m. Temperatures also increase with highs in the mid 40s by the early afternoon. Rain and warm weather continues this weekend. Rain showers will be scattered Saturday, before picking up a bit more Sunday with another storm system. Highs temperatures will peak in the low to mid 50s, with lows in the low to mid 40s!