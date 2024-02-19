Metro Detroiters react to $1M Mega Millions prize in Southfield being unclaimed for nearly a year
Metro Detroiters react to $1M Mega Millions prize in Southfield being unclaimed for nearly a year
Metro Detroiters react to $1M Mega Millions prize in Southfield being unclaimed for nearly a year
‘Boycott NYC’ was trending on X, with more than 13,000 posts mentioning the term
Costco's current CFO, Richard Galanti, has been at the company for nearly 40 years and will be replaced on March 15. Customers are seriously sounding off about Galanti's replacement and how it could be bad news.
We're not sure how close his new shoes will get him to the $355 million he owes after this week The post Trump Booed as He Drops $399 Official Gold Sneakers at Sneaker Con | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Why in the world do voters with a deep sense of faith keep showing support for Donald Trump, a man with a growing list of public sins?
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) responded to former President Trump’s recent comments on NATO, saying that he supports the former president’s calls to get members of the alliance to contribute what would be considered their fair share. In recent days, Trump has doubled down on comments in which he claimed to have told a foreign leader…
"I would like him to be remembered as the love of many people's lives, but most notably mine and Rock Hudson's," says Lee’s husband, Paul Garlington
The Houthis have fired dozens of anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen into international shipping lanes, sometimes even hitting commercial ships.
"All either of them does is complain and talk sh*t about people they used to associate with," The Reddit user claims about their parents. "This does not feel normal. Is anyone else experiencing this? Were our grandparents like this too, and we were just too young to notice it?"
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has apologized for remarks made earlier this week in which she suggested that Israel has the right to destroy Gaza in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
Hostile drones have been winding their way across the Russian landscape this winter, striking refineries and related oil and gas infrastructure all the way from the Baltic Sea in the northwest to the Black Sea in the southwest. Drones attacked both the Ilsky and Afipsky refineries in Russia's Krasnodar region, east of occupied Crimea, on Feb. 9, less than a week after another refinery in Volgograd, the largest in southern Russia, was hit. Further attacks have struck other refineries and oil depo
Warning: This story contains a video and details of the arrest of a minor. On the night of Feb. 9, a 16-year-old girl was dragged across the snow by two RCMP officers during an arrest in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T.She said she feels humiliated from the experience which she described as aggressive and unnecessary. Because the 16-year-old is a minor, CBC News is not naming her to protect her privacy. Cpl. Matt Halstead, a spokesperson for the N.W.T. RCMP, said in an email the arrest on Feb. 9 happened becau
The actor told Rolling Stone that Trump is "such a little baby" for his social media posts about her and her "Twilight" costar's relationship.
Michael Cohen — who long served as former President Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer — warned Sunday of the potential risk of sending Trump back to the White House with mounting legal fees and financial liabilities. “We need to be very careful about him as a potential president because he is for sale,” Cohen, now…
The pop star departed from a Tokyo performance and touched down in Las Vegas just in time to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl.
Source say there is no way back for the duke
He responded to a call for Democrats to choose another candidate from liberal New York Times columnist Ezra Klein The post ‘Pod Save America’ Host Jon Favreau Says ‘a LOT of Democrats’ Have Concerns About Biden, but Alternative Would Be ‘Risk to Democracy’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Ukrainian forces destroyed three Russian Su-34s and one Su-35, said Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.
Foster was 9 years old when the incident happened on the set of the 1972 film ‘Napoleon and Samantha’
"It was way easier and more enjoyable than expected."
Moscow looks poised to continue funding its war for a third year — and wars are expensive.