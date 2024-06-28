Metro Detroiters respond to first presidential debate
7 News Detroit spoke with metro Detroiters, both Democrats and Republicans, to get their reactions to last night's debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
President Joe Biden on Friday addressed his poor performance in Thursday's presidential debate, just hours after he faltered on stage in his matchup against former President Donald Trump. During the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a more energetic-appearing Biden acknowledged that he's not a young man, but contended that his morals and history prove that he's still fit for the job. Biden spent much of the rally pointing out what he called Trump's false claims during the debate about the economy, immigration and crime.
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford kicked a backbencher out of the Progressive Conservative caucus on Friday after what he called repeated and serious lapses in judgment. Goldie Ghamari, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, recently took a virtual meeting with Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League. After Ghamari posted on social media about the meeting, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called Robinson an Islamophobe and urged Ford to rem
Biden seemed out of breath, hastily reciting facts while slurring and omitting words. At times, the president uttered nonsensical phrases.
CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.
The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”
“What is this?” fumed the far-right Georgia Republican, who suggested the anchor was getting her “marching orders from the Democrat Party.”
ISW's conflict experts warned that the West must "challenge Putin's belief that he can gradually subsume Ukraine."
Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”
Michelle Obama was not happy with the Biden family over the way they treated her good friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden, according to a report.Two sources familiar with the relationship between the former first lady and the incumbent president’s family told Axios that Michelle has privately spoken about her frustrations at the manner in which the Biden clan mostly exiled Buhle when her marriage to Hunter ended. It’s partly why Michelle hasn’t been campaigning for Joe
OTTAWA — Breaking up the federal and provincial arms of the New Democratic Party would be a mistake, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested on Thursday, as members in Alberta increasingly vocalize their desire for a separation.
In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…
Within President Joe Biden’s first few answers of Thursday night’s first 2024 presidential debate, speculation began ramping up among Democrats over the so-called nuclear option.For not just months, but much of the past two years, Democrats have privately discussed the possibility of Biden “pulling an LBJ,” as some operatives put it.Just as former President Lyndon B. Johnson did in March 1968, Biden could, theoretically, call it quits on his re-election campaign.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
President Joe Biden has visibly declined in recent years, and if he wanted to quell voters' fears, this debate was the time to do it. He failed.
(Bloomberg) -- France and Germany are used to getting their way on the EU stage. But when the bloc’s two biggest economies turned up at Thursday’s crucial European Union summit distracted by their own domestic troubles, they found it harder to throw their weight around. Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkSupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in B
(Bloomberg) -- Beijing misjudged the impact on its relationship with Europe when it provided support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, America’s top diplomat in China said, as ties fray between the world’s No. 2 economy and Western democracies over the conflict.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Poised to Allow Emergency Abortions in IdahoSpaceX Tender Offer Said to Value Company at Record $210 BillionSupreme Court Ends OxyContin Settlement, Cracking Sackler ShieldChina’s Finance Elite Face $400,0
Social media users spotted the far-right Republican's hypocrisy as she argued to reduce a top official's salary to $1 over DEI directives.
CNN’s Boris Sanchez faced off with Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) on Wednesday after the congressman defended and downplayed former President Trump’s promise to pardon all people convicted of crimes related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building. Meuser called the riots an “ugly day” and initially downplayed any idea that Trump would pardon…
Walz stacked the two candidates against each other on the eve of the first presidential debate.
With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers all on vacation, all eyes were on Jon Stewart for his reaction to Thursday’s presidential debate. The Daily Show went live 30 minutes after President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump left the CNN stage following a 90-minute, audience-free melee moderated by Jake Tapper …