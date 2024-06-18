Metro Detroiters try to stay hydrated as heat wave hits Michigan
Officials are warning about the dangers in the excessive heat that is blanketing metro Detroit over the next several days.
Earvin 'Magic' Johnson's sports empire has grown to include the Dodgers, Sparks, LAFC and Washington Commanders. He also became the fourth billionaire athlete.
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum put his hands behind his head, with TD Garden fans standing on their feet cheering around him, and took it all in.
The NBA star is a dad to five children and married to Gabrielle Union
BOSTON (AP) — Short jumpers rolled off the rim and 3-pointers went in and out. Even free throws were a challenge for Luka Doncic in the clinching game of the NBA Finals.
The Boston Celtics legend was the north star of my youth, present in every debate and stretch of silence with my dad.
As Canadians prepare for temperatures to soar into the mid-30s, an expert shares tips to keep you and your loved ones safe from heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
This Boston Celtics title was a team effort as the unmatched starting five and capable bench outmatched opponents in the regular season and playoffs.
The champagne is flowing in Boston as the Celtics knocked out the Mavericks in Game 5 to win their record 18th NBA title.
Luka Doncic's first trip to the NBA Finals didn't result in his first championship. That said, the Dallas star most definitely left his mark on these playoffs.
Jayson Tatum outdueled Luka Doncic to lead Boston to the title
Kristaps Porzingis returned to the floor on Monday night as the Boston Celtics attempted to close out the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters before the game that Porzingis would be available and said, “We expect to see him tonight." The 7-foot-2 Latvian drew a big cheer when he got off the Boston bench to check into the game with 6:49 left in the first quarter.
Dallas' Kyrie Irving knows why he's "on the outs" with Celtics fans. But he gets another chance to prove himself with the Finals returning to Boston.
With the 2024 NBA Finals nearing their close, and the Boston Celtics expected to hang championship banner No. 18, what is expected to be a frenetic and active New York Knicks offseason will shortly be underway. The Knicks have a number of priorities as they look to build on their second consecutive second-round playoff appearance: Trade one or both 2024 first-round draft picks The Knicks are ...
Dangerous heat moves in across Atlantic Canada this week with humidex values in the low to mid 40s spanning over 2-4 days. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Here’s what you need to know about the California Classic July 6, 7 and 9 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Game 5 of the NBA Finals airs on Monday. WCVB sports anchor Duke Castiglione joins the show with a preview of the game.
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum spent part of his Father’s Day thinking about how his son made him a better person — and probably a better basketball player, too. Speaking at practice the day before Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Tatum acknowledged that he was “a little selfish” when he learned, as a teenager still in college with hopes of basketball stardom, that he would be a father. There’s nothing better than being a dad,” Tatum said Sunday.
Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference)
TORONTO — A dispute at a business that conducts financial transactions escalated into a shooting that left three people – including the gunman – dead on Monday, Toronto police said as they investigated the incident that took place near a daycare and a school. Investigators said they responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a commercial building. Two men and a woman died, they said. "We believe that the individual responsible for the shooting is among the deceased," Det. Sgt.