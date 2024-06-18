Metro Detroiters try to stay hydrated as heat wave hits Michigan

Associated Press

Kristaps Porzingis returned to the floor on Monday night as the Boston Celtics attempted to close out the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters before the game that Porzingis would be available and said, “We expect to see him tonight." The 7-foot-2 Latvian drew a big cheer when he got off the Boston bench to check into the game with 6:49 left in the first quarter.