Metro teens attend 'Teen Health Summit'

- CBC
Department in charge of Old Age Security doesn't know if payments are enough, auditor finds
A report from Canada's auditor general says the federal department that delivers Old Age Security (OAS) and other programs to assist seniors "did not have a comprehensive view" of the needs of Canada's elderly and doesn't know if the monthly payments are providing seniors with enough financial support. The report found Employment and Social Development Canada is collecting data on seniors, but hasn't actually been analyzing it, and can't say whether the government programs in place are addressin
- Reuters
NYC mayor says suspect identified in UnitedHealth executive's murder, NY Post reports
"The net is tightening," Adams told reporters at a Police Athletic League holiday party in Harlem, according to the Post. Thompson, 50, who became CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit in April 2021, was shot in the back around 6:45 a.m. ET (1145 GMT) on Wednesday in what police described as a targeted attack by a masked assailant lying in wait. The shooting sparked a massive manhunt for the gunman, who fled on foot wearing a hooded jacket, balaclava and gray backpack before mounting an electric bike and riding into Central Park, police said.
- CBC
Windsor, Ont., widow says husband died after law enforcement mistook medical emergency for drunkenness
A Windsor woman says her husband is dead after Canada Border Services Agency officials and Windsor Police Service officers mistook his symptoms of medical distress for drunkenness and arrested and detained him without offering medical attention.Rose Grey says her 63-year-old husband, Colin, lived with Type 2 diabetes and had diabetic neuropathy in his feet, making it difficult for him to walk. He was also being treated with intravenous antibiotics for infections in his feet."I need to get justic
- Hello!
King Charles and Queen Camilla release 2024 Christmas card - with unexpected photo
King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared their Christmas card for this year and it has a sentimental meaning
- BuzzFeed
This Sleep Occurrence May Indicate Your Risk Of Dementia
Your sleep patterns can tell you a lot about your health, including a possible risk for cognitive decline.
- HuffPost
Nick Fuentes Arrested For Allegedly Macing Woman Who Confronted Him Over 'Your Body, My Choice' Post
White supremacist Nick Fuentes was charged with battery after allegedly macing a woman who rang his doorbell.
- People
Jane Doe Who Accused Diddy of Rape Reveals Her Name, Inspired by Other 'Brave Women' Who Came Forward
The plaintiff alleges Diddy and others gang-raped and sex trafficked her when she was age 17
- CNN
Hegseth and Collins’ push for cutting veterans’ health benefits alarms service members and veterans groups
Pete Hegseth, now Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of defense, had been a vocal and persistent advocate for veterans having unfettered access to private health care, rather than having to go through the VA to keep their benefits.
- CNN
Video of military police officer throwing man off bridge sparks anger in Brazil
A military police officer has been arrested in Brazil after a video emerged of him throwing a civilian over a bridge in Sao Paulo on Monday, sparking protests in the city.
- BuzzFeed
Surgeons Are Sharing Their Wildest "Oh, Crap!" Moments From The Job, And I'm Too Stunned To Speak
"The abdominal cavity was quickly filling with blood and the nurse fainted."
- CBC
2 people arrested on 1st-degree murder charges tied to security guard's death: Edmonton police
Two people were arrested Friday afternoon, each suspected of first-degree murder in the death of a security guard, Edmonton police said Saturday.Harshandeep Singh, 20, was pronounced dead at hospital after officers found him in a stairwell, while responding to a reported gunshot inside an apartment building early Friday morning, police said.Late that afternoon, police arrested Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both 30 years old, and charged them with first-degree murder in connection to Singh's de
- The Canadian Press
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid delivery backlog
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike, creating even bigger backlogs at the height of the holiday shipping season.
- BBC
Muslim couple forced to sell house after protests by Hindu residents
The sale of the house by a doctor to a Muslim couple had sparked protests from residents in the housing society.
- Tacoma News Tribune
They carried her to safety after her ex shot her. This week, a Tacoma woman said thanks
After undergoing five surgeries, the woman wanted to meet the SWAT officers who helped rescue her.
- CBC
N.B. doctor who touched woman without her consent gets 1 year of probation
A New Brunswick doctor who admitted to touching a woman's buttocks, pelvis and breasts without her consent while out socializing in 2022 has been given a conditional discharge and sentenced to a year of supervised probation.Rémi Poitras, 30, of Edmundston, who specializes in family medicine and emergency medicine and now lives in Quebec, pleaded guilty in October to common assault.He was originally charged with sexual assault.The victim, who was a fourth-year student at the New Brunswick medical
- CBC
Northwestern Ontario pharmacist admits at college hearing that he sexually abused patient
Warning: This story may affect those who have experienced sexual assault or know someone affected by it.A northwestern Ontario pharmacist was suspended from practising for a year and fined $10,000 on Thursday after admitting to sexually abusing a patient.Ali Yehya's Ontario College of Pharmacists (OCP) case relates to the alleged sexual abuse of two patients when he was working as a pharmacist and designated pharmacy manager. The dates of the allegations, pharmacy name and names of the patients
- People
Mom Refuses to Let In-Laws Come Over to Watch Kids Open Presents on Christmas Morning: ‘I Want It to Be Sacred’
The woman, 28, wrote on Reddit that her husband is now calling her “selfish and inconsiderate of his parents’ feelings”
- GOBankingRates
Warren Buffett Reveals How To Invest $10,000 If You Want To Get Rich
Warren Buffett is more than just a big name in the investing world -- he's a legend. With a net worth of around $145 billion, people are all ears when he's speaking about business or money matters....
- People
Foul Play Now Suspected in Death of Boy, 5, with Autism, Whose Mom Said Had Vanished While She Napped
Joshua McCoy, 5, was found dead less than two miles from his home last month after a three-day search
- The Canadian Press
Search for UnitedHealthcare CEO's killer yields evidence, but few answers
NEW YORK (AP) — They have seen him smiling on a hostel security camera, but don’t know his name. They found the backpack he discarded while fleeing, but don’t know where he's gone.