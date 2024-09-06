Metro Van wastewater fentanyl levels highest in Canada: StatsCan

Wastewater analysis has been used to monitor levels of drug byproducts as well as diseases like COVID-19. (Mac Lai/Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry - image credit)

New data from Statistics Canada shows that out of the seven Canadian cities studied, Metro Vancouver had the highest level of fentanyl byproduct in its wastewater.

The Canadian Wastewater Survey measures the level of 10 different drugs, according to Statistics Canada, including norfentanyl— a byproduct of fentanyl breakdown in the body.

According to statistics released Friday, levels of norfentanyl in Metro Vancouver were four to five times higher compared to all the other participating cities in 2022 and 2023. Toronto and Edmonton had the next-highest levels, while norfentanyl levels were lowest in Halifax, Montreal and Saskatoon.

Statistics Canada analyst Lisa Oliver says wastewater analysis is useful because it can show emerging and long-term trends. Oliver says the results released today are consistent with the last two years of data.

"We were not really surprised by these results," she said.

However, Statistics Canada does note that the levels found in Metro Vancouver declined steadily from January to September 2023, and although levels rose again from September to November 2023, they were at or below levels found in 2022.

Statistics Canada also said that the number of deaths due to opioid toxicity was similar in both years, as was the case in Toronto.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, fentanyl was implicated in more than 80 per cent of accident opioid toxicity deaths in Canada in 2023.

'Discovering novel substances'

Dana Larsen, founder and director of Get Your Drugs Tested, echoed Oliver's views that the results don't come as a surprise.

"But you know, this drug toxicity crisis is about a lot more than just fentanyl," Larsen said.

"Fentanyl is part of the equation, but it's not the whole problem by any means."

Allen Custance, site manager of Get Your Drugs Tested, helps take samples from a patron in Vancouver, B.C. on Friday April 1, 2022. An animal tranquilizer, called Xylazine, is making its way into the drug supply and has been linked to a growing number of deaths in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jimmy Jeong

The founder of Get Your Drugs Tested says his staff regularly discover new drugs mixed in with other drugs. (Jimmy Jeong/The Canadian Press)

Of the 40 or so customers whose drugs get tested at Larsen's shop, most are mixed in with another substance they don't expect.

Larsen says even customers coming in with fentanyl are surprised to find out it's cut with benzodiazepines, which, unlike opioids, cannot be treated with naloxone if the user overdoses.

"Sometimes we struggle with our drug analysis to keep up with what's really out there and discovering novel substances on a fairly regular basis," he said.

In Larsen's opinion, the solution to the toxic drug crisis is for people to be able to trust the labels on the drugs they're buying — not prohibition.

Other substances analyzed

Other substances included in Statistics Canada's analysis include stimulants like cocaine, amphetamines and ecstasy, as well as cannabis and other opioids like codeine and oxycodone.

The data was collected from seven Canadian cities: Metro Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto, Montréal, Halifax, Prince Albert and Saskatoon.

Wastewater analysis has also been used to detect levels of COVID-19 circulating in the general population.