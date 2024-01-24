Advertisement

CP NewsAlert: Union warns of 72-hour Metro Vancouver bus strike if deal isn't reached

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The union representing transit supervisors for Coast Mountain Bus Company says it will launch a new 72-hour strike stopping Metro Vancouver buses from operating if a tentative deal isn't reached by next Wednesday.

The warning comes after the B.C. government appointed a special mediator in a bid to end the dispute that prompted a two-day shutdown of bus services that ended this morning.

More coming.

The Canadian Press