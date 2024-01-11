Metro Vancouver, Victoria join the rest of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan in bitter cold

VANCOUVER — Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, and the Fraser Valley are expecting frigid wind chills to arrive tonight, joining much of the rest of Western and Northern Canada under various cold weather warnings.

Environment Canada says Arctic air combined with strong winds gusting to 60 km/h in the region will generate wind chill values that feel like -20 until at least Saturday.

Extreme cold warnings remain in place for parts of Yukon, the Northwest Territories, B.C., northern Saskatchewan, and all of Alberta.

Communities have been grappling with bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills that feel as low as -55 in some parts.

Environment Canada warns that frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors.

The weather office says the risks associated with the extreme cold are greater for children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, those working or exercising outdoors, and people who don't have proper shelter.

The B.C. government said earlier this week that residents should prepare for hazardous road conditions, extremely cold temperatures and an increased risk of avalanches.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2024

The Canadian Press