Metropolitan Police calls for 'calm' as pro-Palestine activists set to hold 18th central London march

People take part in a pro-Palestine march in central London organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PA Wire)

The Met has urged “calm” among protests this weekend as police remain wary of potential clashes between pro-Gaza campaigners and their rivals.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and the counter-protest group Enough is Enough are both set to march in central London on Saturday.

While the force cannot prevent these protests from occurring, there is a hint of weariness in their efforts to safeguard such rallies, noting that this will be the 18th PSC march since October.

“The Met recognises the cumulative impact these have on Londoners, including on London’s Jewish communities,” a statement on Saturday read.

“The goal has been to protect the lawful right to protest while minimising the impact of these events.

“Police do not have the power to ban protests unless there is a risk of serious disorder.”

The route that the pro Palestine protestors will have to take (Met Police)

The force will be keen to avoid the repeat of ugly scenes from previous marches that have led to conflicts between different groups.

In May, police launched an appeal over a sexual assault at a pro-Palestine rally.

The PSC will march from 1.30pm from Russell Square while Enough is Enough will begin their rally one hour earlier at the Strand.

The Metropolitan Police has set out its conditions and warned those taking part that unruly behaviour could force officers to step in and make arrests under the Public Order Act.

As part of the instructions is a warning that protestors must not deviate from the approved route and timings of protest.

Deputy assistant commissioner Andy Valentine, said: “Everyone in London has a right to protest, and we continue to balance that with every Londoner’s right to go about their lives without fear or serious disruption.

“We have been in discussions with the PSC, Enough is Enough, religious leaders from both the Jewish and Muslim communities, community groups and businesses.

“The conditions put in place on the PSC march and the Enough is Enough counter-protest consider and balance the impact these events have on London and the right to protest, and seek to minimise disruption.

“We recognise the strong views of those participating in both protests. We urge everyone to exercise their right to protest calmly and within the law to avoid any unnecessary conflict.

“We have faced unprecedented public order demand since October and continue to take rapid enforcement action against anyone who crosses the line during events.”