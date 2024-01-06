Metropolitan Police investigate Post Office over 'potential fraud offences' during Horizon scandal

Former post office workers celebrate after having their convictions overturned (PA Archive)

Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating the Post Office over "potential fraud offences" committed during the Horizon scandal.

The scandal saw more than 700 Post Office branch managers handed criminal convictions after faulty Fujitsu accounting software made it appear as though money was missing.

Scotland Yard confirmed on Friday evening officers were "investigating potential fraud offences arising out of these prosecutions", for example, "monies recovered from sub-postmasters as a result of prosecutions or civil actions".

The Met told the Standard it has already been looking into potential offences of perjury and perverting the course of justice.

The potential offences arise out of investigations and prosecutions carried out by the Post Office.

Two people have been interviewed under caution but nobody has been arrested since the investigation was launched in January 2020.

Victims of the Horizon scandal are in the spotlight again after ITV aired a new drama called Mr Bates vs The Post Office focusing on the events, which has been described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history.

Some 50 new potential victims have reportedly contacted lawyers after the drama was broadcast, including five who wish to appeal their convictions.

Neil Hudgell, a lawyer acting for claimants, told the BBC the new enquiries include former sub-postmasters who were given convictions.

He said: "The majority of (those 50 new enquiries) were not prosecuted but lost their livelihoods, lost their homes.

"But there's a small handful of people who were convicted that have come forward, three in total at the moment, which is obviously a tiny number proportionate to those that are still out there.

"And I think the common feature of these is totally unsurprising. It's people that have been so heavily damaged by [the] Post Office psychologically that they have been so fearful of coming forward and going through the process again."

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has described the Horizon scandal as “the most widespread miscarriage of justice” it has ever seen.

In 1999, the Post Office introduced a brand-new way of cataloguing payments: the Horizon IT system.

It was intended to be a way to modernise the organisation, moving it from paper-based records into the upcoming 21st century.

But the Horizon IT system was faulty, prone to glitches which incorrectly exhibited shortfalls of cash that were blamed on the subpostmasters in charge of their branches, leading to twenty years of legal disputes, hundreds of wrongful convictions and untold lives destroyed.

The CCRC has urged more potential victims to come forward saying that it “might be able to help if your appeal was unsuccessful, or if you pleaded guilty in a magistrates’ court, or if you are a close relative of a former sub-postmaster who has died”.