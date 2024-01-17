Mexican-inspired brunch spot is opening a second location in Sacramento. See the details

A popular Sacramento restaurant known for its “giant mimosas” and Mexican-inspired brunches is expanding with a second location in the city.

Roosters Breakfast and Mimosas’ new restaurant, called Roosters on the River, will open at 8 a.m. Thursday at the River Bank Marina, according to a social media post.

The new restaurant is located at 1379 Garden Highway near Discovery Park. It neighbors Crawdads on the River and Chevy’s, and will overlook the Sacramento River.

Roosters Breakfast and Mimosas first opened at 5493 Carlson Drive, Suite D, in the River Park neighborhood.

“The goal is to expand, to reach different neighborhoods, different people from over there who can’t travel all the way here or it’s too far,” Erick Guerrero, manager of Roosters, told The Sacramento Bee in September when news broke about the restaurant’s expansion plans.

Roosters on the River’s menu includes chilaquiles, breakfast enchiladas, omelets, crepes and skillets, as well as sandwiches and salad for lunch. Prices start at $15 for breakfast items and $14 for lunch.

The restaurant also offers tequila and a variety of fruity mimosas.

For $52, you can get a big glass of mimosa made with two bottles of champagne.

