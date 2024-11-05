The Mexican Navy seizes 3.6 tons of cocaine aboard a boat off the Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican Navy said Tuesday it has seized 3.6 tons of cocaine aboard a boat off the Pacific coast which was spotted earlier this week about 153 miles (246 kilometers) off the resort of Acapulco.

Navy ships arrived to intercept the boat, which was carrying 102 packages filled with bricks of cocaine.

The craft, of a type known as “go-fast boats,” was powered by two outboard motors and appeared to be a low-profile, semi-submersible craft designed to make detection more difficult.

Aboard the craft, the Navy detained nine crew members, six of whom were foreigners. The Navy did not specify their nationalities, but many of the boats found off Mexico have Colombian or Venezuelan crew members.

Cocaine is produced in South America and is usually shipped through the Pacific or the Caribbean to reach the U.S. market.

The Associated Press