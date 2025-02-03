Trump and Mexican president announce one-month ‘pause’ in US tariffs

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said US tariffs were to be paused for a month following a ‘good conversation’ with Donald Trump.

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said US tariffs were to be paused for a month following a ‘good conversation’ with Donald Trump. Photograph: Marco Ugarte/AP

US president Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart , Claudia Sheinbaum, and US have announced a one-month “pause” in threatened US tariffs following what the president of Mexico described as a “a good conversation” between the two leaders.

The US president upended US-Mexico ties over the weekend when he announced the 25% levies and accused Sheinbaum’s administration of engaging in an “intolerable alliance” with Mexican crime groups.

Sheinbaum rejected that “slanderous” accusation, but on Monday morning struck a softer note as she announced “a series of agreements” with Trump.

Mexico had agreed to send 10,000 members of its national guard “to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the US, in particular of fentanyl”. In return, the US had agreed to work to prevent high-powered weapons crossing the border into Mexico. The tariffs – which had been scheduled to come into force on Tuesday - would be paused for one month as a result, Sheinbaum added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump shortly after confirmed the deal on his Truth Social network. He said he had held a “very friendly conversation” with Sheinbaum, “wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican soldiers on the border separating Mexico and the United States […] specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our country.”

He said the tariffs would be paused for a month during negotiations would take placed involving senior Mexican officials, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. “I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries​,” he added.

Speaking at her daily press conference in Mexico City, Sheinbaum told reporters that, at the end of 30-45 minute conversation with Trump, she had joked with the US president that she would like to see tariffs suspended “forever”. However, she believed a one-month reprieve represented “a good deal”.

More to follow …