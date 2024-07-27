Mexican Singers Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar Wed Nearly 2 Months After Announcing Relationship

The announcement featured a sweet photo of the two kissing on their wedding day and another of them smiling and laughing as they embraced one another

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty; Hector Vivas/Getty Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar

A new chapter has been added in Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar's love story.

PEOPLE can confirm that nearly two months after announcing their romance in an interview with Hola! , Nodal, 25, and Aguilar, 20, have decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married.

The Mexican singers shared in a joint Instagram post on Thursday that they officially wed on Wednesday, July 24.

The announcement featured a sweet photo of the two kissing on their wedding day and another of them smiling and laughing as they embraced one another.

According to Hola!, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Hacienda San Gabriel de las Palmas in Morelos, Mexico. The bride walked down the aisle accompanied by her famous father, Grammy-winning regional Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar.

The family patriarch proudly gave his blessing to the newlyweds in a lengthy letter posted on his Instagram on Thursday.

"Whether you see it or not, today you begin a new and very different path from any of those who have walked before. One where respect and responsibility will be your strongest guide, Even as important as love," he wrote in Spanish.

"Personally, I am very clear about it, and I can even confirm the following. In any lasting relationship, love is 'essential,' and respect and responsibility are totally indispensable," he continued.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Ángela Aguilar on February 24, 2022

Pepe ended his letter by addressing their "public decision" to get married.

"Although there are fears about such a transcendental and, in this case, so public decision, Although you are young and in a learning stage in your life, Although there could be a logical fear of the unknown due to a decision like this, etc, etc. EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE," Pepe wrote.

Their relationship immediately got attention after it was first announced in June, as Nodal announced the end of his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Cazzu in May. The two were in a two-year romance and share a daughter named Inti, per Billboard.

Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Christian Nodal during a concert at the WiZink Center, on July 5, 2024, in Madrid, Spain

Ángela addressed her relationship with Nodal — who will soon be on the road for his 26-city Pa’l Cora arena tour — in a June conversation with Quién, expressing, "People don't have to know my truth."

"I feel like if I explain it it makes me guilty of something I didn't even do. That's why I rarely defend myself, in fact, I don't think I ever defend myself. Let people talk and say what they say, I know who I am and the important people in my life also know it," she told the outlet in Spanish. Nodal also addressed questions about his romance with Ángela in a previous Instagram Video, telling fans that there was never any infidelity during his relationship with Cazzu.



