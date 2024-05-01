Mexican volunteer searchers say they've found a clandestine crematorium in Mexico City

Associated Press
·3 min read

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Volunteer searchers said they have found a clandestine crematorium on the edge of Mexico City.

It's the first time in recent memory that anyone claimed to have found such a body disposal site in the capital. In northern Mexico, drug cartels often use drums filled with diesel or caustic substances to burn or dissolve bodies, but up to now there has been little evidence of that in Mexico City.

Ceci Flores, a leader of one of the groups of so-called “searching mothers” from northern Mexico, announced on social media late Tuesday her team had found bones around a charred pit on the outskirts of the city.

Flores said the team had found bones, clandestine burial pits and ID cards at the site in a rural area of the city’s south side.

Mexico City prosecutors issued a statement saying they were investigating the find to determine the nature of the remains found, and whether they were human. The prosecutors office said it was also reviewing security camera footage and looking for possible witnesses.

The discovery, if confirmed, would be a political embarrassment for the ruling party, which has long governed Mexico City and claims the capital has been spared much of the drug cartel violence that afflicts other parts of the country.

That is largely due to the city's dense population, notoriously snarled traffic, extensive security camera network and large police force, which presumably make it hard for criminals to act in the same way they do in provincial areas.

But while the city is home to 9 million residents and the greater metropolitan area holds around 20 million, large parts of the south side are still a mix of farms, woods and mountains. In those areas, it is not unheard of for criminals to dump the bodies of kidnapping victim, but they seldom burn or bury them.

Volunteer searchers like Flores often conduct their own investigations, sometimes relying on tips from former criminals, because the government has been unable to help . The searchers have been angered by a government campaign to ‘find’ missing people by checking their last known address, to see if they have returned home without advising authorities.

Activists claim that is just an attempt to reduce the politically embarrassing figures on the missing.

The searchers, mostly the mothers of the disappeared, usually aren’t trying to convict anyone for their relatives’ abductions. They say they just want to find their remains.

The Mexican government has spent little on looking for the missing. Volunteers must stand in for nonexistent official search teams in the hunt for clandestine graves where cartels hide their victims. The government hasn’t adequately funded or implemented a genetic database to help identify the remains found.

Victims’ relatives rely on anonymous tips, sometimes from former cartel gunmen, to find suspected body-dumping sites. They plunge long steel rods into the earth to detect the scent of death.

If they find something, the most authorities will do is send a police and forensics team to retrieve the remains, which in most cases are never identified. But such systematic searches have been rare in Mexico City.

At least seven of the activists searching for some of Mexico’s more than 100,000 missing people have been killed since 2021.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Life sentence for gang member who turned northern Virginia into 'hunting ground'

    Even in the violent world of the MS-13 street gang, the killings in northern Virginia in the summer of 2019 stood out. In that year, “the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area became an MS-13 hunting ground,” in the words of prosecutors. Law enforcement had become accustomed to MS-13 killings involving rival gang members, or ones in which MS-13 members themselves became victims when suspicions arose that they were cooperating with police.

  • Woman acquitted of historical sex offence against teen stepson

    WARNING: This story contains details of child sexual abuse.An Ontario woman has been acquitted of a sex crime against her teen stepson in Ottawa 40 years ago because the judge couldn't be sure that Canadians in the 1980s would have found it criminally immoral.It's a rare case because a woman stands accused, leaving the judge in a tough spot with little case law to lean on, according to a law professor who specializes in sexual offences. Still, Janine Benedet said it would have been helpful for t

  • Calgary contractor guilty of forgery tells judge he 'screwed up'

    A Calgary contractor who did work on the HGTV show Property Brothers apologized in court and told a judge he "screwed up" as he pleaded guilty to charges of forgery. Last summer, Alan Hrehirchuk, 54, was charged with fraud and forgery. On Monday, the fraud charges were withdrawn after the contractor pleaded guilty to forgery for issuing fake subcontractor invoices to a couple who had hired Hrehirchuk's company to do a major renovation on their home.After hearing arguments from prosecutor Greg Wh

  • Murder trial underway for son accused of dismembering mother

    WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing details of violence.The trial of a Toronto man who is accused of brutally stabbing his mother to death in their Leslieville condo and dismembering her body in March 2022 got underway this week.On Monday, assistant Crown attorney Jay Spare told a Toronto jury that Dallas Ly stabbed his mother Tien Ly 27 times in their condo on Carlaw Avenue, before dismembering her body and carrying it in a shopping cart to Eastern Avenue, where Ly left her rema

  • Infant, grandparents among 4 killed in Highway 401 crash

    Two grandparents and their infant grandchild were among four people killed in a fiery crash east of Toronto on Monday after police pursued a liquor store robbery suspect driving the wrong way on Highway 401, Ontario's police watchdog says. Monica Hudon, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said the robbery suspect was also killed in the collision, which involved at least six vehicles. All four people were pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometr

  • A 17-year-old girl was fatally shot while walking home in Long Beach. Police release video of a suspect

    The Long Beach Police Department wants the public's help in identifying a man suspected of shooting and killing a 17-year-old girl last month.

  • Woman shot with 97 pieces of birdshot by neighbor while standing in her own yard

    A Pasco County woman said more than a year after she was shot by her neighbor while standing on her own property, she’s waiting for restitution and justice. Jessica Orlando was hit with dozens of pieces of birdshot after her neighbor shot her with a shotgun. The suspect claims he was shooting at her dogs.

  • Ark. Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old, Sending Him Nude Photos on 'Daily Basis'

    Reagan Gray, 26, is facing one count of sexual assault

  • Trucker was watching Netflix in crash that killed grandparents, cops say. He’s charged

    The Iowa couple were in Minnesota visiting family, according to an obituary.

  • Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring 4 others

    LONDON (AP) — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb early Tuesday, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said. A 36-year-old man was arrested in a residential area near Hainault underground station, police said. The incident is not being treated as terror-related or a “targeted attack.” Two police officers were in hospital being treated for stab wounds. Two other people were also injured. Chief Supt. Stuart Bel

  • ‘Disorderly’ Yellowstone tourist arrested after run-in with bison

    The visitor from Idaho was charged with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and approaching and disturbing wildlife.

  • Niagara developer and his company fined $150K after selling new homes illegally: HCRA

    Ontario's homebuilders and vendors regulator has fined a Niagara man and his development company $150,286 after they were found guilty of selling new homes illegally.The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) previously provided documents to CBC outlining the 26 charges against Christopher Lamb and Novel Condominiums.The documents state Novel Condominiums entered into 26 agreements of purchase and sale for homes at 6591 Montrose Rd. before becoming registered as a vendor under the Ontario

  • $9.5M sexual abuse class-action lawsuit against Stampede moves forward with 300 claimants

    About 300 people have joined a $9.5-million class action lawsuit against the Calgary Stampede, which admitted negligence after a serial sexual abuser worked for decades with teenage performers from the Young Canadians, a judge heard Tuesday. Lawyers for the claimants and Stampede were in court Tuesday to update Court of King's Bench Justice Paul Jeffrey on how the funds will be distributed and to work out details of a plan to notify all potential class members of an upcoming settlement approval

  • Women killed man who took bag from their car near Wynwood, police say. They’re jailed

    Fredericka Sherice Pickett-Wilson, 29, and Antwoinse Lachaveia Clark, 36, are facing second-degree murder charges.

  • Cheerleader, 15, with 'Full Life Ahead of Her' Dead; 3 Other Students Injured in Ga. Prom After-Party Shooting

    A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of Chyell Paulk

  • Family of Black teen shot in head after ringing doorbell of wrong home sues gunman and HOA

    The family of the Black teenager who was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell of the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, last year, filed a lawsuit Monday against the White man who shot him and the residential homeowners association where the house is located.

  • Man stabs police officer from behind in Jerusalem’s Old City

    Israeli police released footage on Tuesday showing a man stabbing a police officer from behind in Jerusalem’s Old City. Two police officers were seen struggling to subdue the suspected attacker, dragging and pulling him to the ground.

  • Will Animal Tranquilizer Found in Suzanne Morphew's Body Lead to Re-Filed Murder Charges Against Husband?

    Barry Morphew was previously charged with murder, though the charges were dropped

  • Penny Boudreau granted more passes from prison 16 years after killing daughter

    A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her young daughter has been granted more escorted time outside of prison.Penny Boudreau is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the death of her 12-year-old daughter, Karissa, in January 2008.In a hearing earlier this month, the Parole Board of Canada approved 23 escorted temporary absences for Boudreau.Eighteen of those absences will be to participate in church-related activities for a maximum of four hours each.Four seven-hour absences have been

  • A 98-year-old in Ukraine walked miles to safety from Russians, with slippers and a cane

    A 98-year-old woman in Ukraine who escaped Russian-occupied territory by walking almost 10 kilometers (6 miles) alone, wearing a pair of slippers and supported by a cane has been reunited with her family days after they were separated while fleeing to safety. Lidia Stepanivna Lomikovska and her family decided to leave the front-line town of Ocheretyne, in the eastern Donetsk region, last week after Russian troops entered it and fighting intensified. “I woke up surrounded by shooting all around — so scary,” Lomikovska said in a video interview posted by the National Police of Donetsk region.