Mexicans flee flooded homes as deadly Hurricane John dissipates

Reuters Videos
Updated

STORY: :: Residents in Mexico's southwest are forced from

their homes even as deadly Hurricane John dissipates

:: Acapulco, Mexico

:: September 28, 2024

:: Olga Flores, Acapulco resident

"It was still raining, and the soil was sliding. People came out crying. I don't know if anyone was buried. They say that people were coming from work when the landslide happened. People were crying; they were terrified by the landslide. The Civil Protection came, but if it rains, another landslide may happen."

In Guerrero, the worst-hit state and one of Mexico's poorest, residents of Acapulco were seen digging through mud and rubble that had smothered their properties. At least 18 people had been killed, according to local media, many due to mudslides that crushed houses.

The city was hit by the Category 5 storm Otis last October, which left over 50 people dead and billions of dollars in damages. But John's rainfall nearly tripled the rain generated from Otis.

To the south, local media reported at least three deaths in Oaxaca, while a young boy died in a river to the north in Michoacan state.

John rapidly strengthened into a major hurricane on Monday before tearing into Guerrero. It dissipated then reformed offshore and for the rest of the week skimmed the coastline north, bringing torrential rain and floods.

John began dissipating on Friday and is no longer considered an active storm. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were forecast across Guerrero and parts of Oaxaca later on Saturday, but authorities in Acapulco said the floodwaters were starting to fall back.

Latest Stories

  • Acapulco Locals Use Boats to Traverse Flooded City Streets

    Residents in the Acapulco, on Mexico’s Pacific coast, were using boats to travel over submerged roads on Friday, September 27, as devastating flooding caused by Hurricane John continued four days after the storm made landfall in the state.This footage from José Antonio Balanzar Villanueva shows city streets turned into rivers, and locals passing each other in small vessels.John made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane just 65 miles southeast along the coast from Acapulco on Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.John was later downgraded to a Tropical Storm but continued to bring rain and flooding to southwest Mexico through Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said.Mexican President Andrés Manuel said at least eight people were killed “ due to landslides caused by the heavy rains.” Credit: José Antonio Balanzar Villanueva via Storyful

  • Over 50 dead as Helene unleashes life-threatening flooding

    Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:

  • At least 64 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across the Southeast

    PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.

  • Helene leaves behind 'overwhelming' destruction in one small Florida town

    Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.

  • Hurricanes Isaac, Joyce move in Atlantic with no threats to land

    With Helene dissipating on Friday, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean that are not a threat to land: Isaac and Joyce.

  • Pregnant mom of two is ‘completely trapped’ in her North Carolina home

    Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.

  • Helene Kills 21, Unleashes Floods and Cuts Power to Millions

    (Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.Most Read from BloombergClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNew Rowhouses in London That Offer a Bridge to the 19th CenturyNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Ar

  • Inmate imprisoned for murder is beaten and killed by other inmates at California prison

    Alberto Martinez, a convicted murderer who was involved in the Mexican Mafia, was attacked and killed by three inmates at Calipatria State Prison.

  • Police Said Teacher Raped Student, Then Made Him Drive Because She Was Too Drunk. Now She's Going to Prison

    Jessica Lawson was arrested in November 2023 after allegedly telling the teen to drive her car because she was too drunk

  • 2 Brothers Spent Decades in Prison After Wisconsin Woman's Rape and Murder. DNA Shows It Was Someone Else

    David Bintz, 69, and his brother, Robert Bintz, 68, of Green Bay, were exonerated in the 1987 killing

  • Dad-to-Be Allegedly Shot Dead by Cousin at Celebration for Births in the Family

    Nichanon Kittikroekphon was allegedly trying to crawl away from the shooter during a family celebration when he was shot a third time, authorities say

  • Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce get stronger in the Atlantic, far from land

    MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Isaac was intensifying and Tropical Storm Joyce was getting better organized in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, forecasters said.

  • A Troubled Mom Went Out Drinking with a Man. She Didn't Know He Was the 'Cannibal' Killer

    The suspect in Julie Paterson's gruesome 1999 murder proudly confessed, but questions still remain 25 years later

  • Daughter finds 'earth angel' in woman who made her dad laugh before Colorado supermarket shooting

    In the moments before a gunman leaned on a car to steady his aim at her father, killing him as well as nine others during a 2021 mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket, a fellow shopper loading her groceries next to Erika Mahoney's dad made him laugh when she teased him about his automatic door closing button. When the story was retold by Jenny Jacobsen during a trial that ended this week with the shooter found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, it provided Erika Mahoney with some solace during a difficult two weeks focused on what happened that day in the college town of Boulder. The thought of her father, Kevin Mahoney, having one final moment of joy has provided Erika Mahoney some peace of mind ever since Jacobsen first reached out last year to share the story.

  • Porsche thefts: 4 charged in viral Mississauga car theft where man was struck

    Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with a luxury vehicle theft in Mississauga, Ont., that was caught on video, according to police. The viral surveillance footage appeared to show a woman responding to an auto trader ad on Sept. 6, before a man was struck with his own Porsche Cayenne SUV earlier this month. Candace Daniel explains.

  • 4 Lethbridge teens accused of sexual assault in locker-room won't go to trial

    Four high school football players who were accused of sexual assaulting a teammate in Lethbridge, Alta., won't be going to trial — three were given peace bonds while charges against the fourth were withdrawn, Crown prosecutors told CBC News Friday.The teens are 16- and 17-years-old and were charged last October with sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon. They cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.Defence lawyer Miranda Hlady represents o

  • Did Madeline Soto's Mom Tell Police in Interview that Boyfriend's Alleged Sex Abuse of Teen Was 'Fine?'

    In a recorded police interview, Jennifer Soto then says "it's not fine" when an officer confronts her about her earlier assertion

  • Prairies face a wild temperature swing, with a near 20-degree drop for some

    Weather whiplash is set to take hold of the Prairies as temperatures will take the region from summer to fall in the span of just 24 hours.

  • Footage From Big Bend Shows Hurricane Helene's Brutal Winds

    Wild wind, heavy rain, and overwhelming storm surge from Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc in parts of Florida on Thursday, September 26.Footage from HurricaneXplorer, otherwise known as David Velez Cuevas, shows strong winds snapping a palm tree, sending debris flying, and nearly overturning a truck in Perry – in the Big Bend region – on Thursday evening.Helene made landfall in the Big Bend as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane late on Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office’s Division of Emergency Management asked residents to stay off roads on Friday, as downed power lines and debris made some areas inaccessible.As of Friday evening, more than 650,000 Florida residents had no power, according to poweroutage.us. Credit: HurricaneXplorer via Storyful

  • York Catholic teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

    A York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage student, police said. York police began an investigation on June 5, after a student reported being sexually assaulted by a teacher, police said in a news release Friday. The accused, a 47-year-old man from Toronto, has been working as a high school teacher for 22 years. Police said he was working at a YCDSB school when he was charged and was a teacher at the victim's school.The accused faces