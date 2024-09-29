Mexicans flee flooded homes as deadly Hurricane John dissipates

STORY: :: Residents in Mexico's southwest are forced from

their homes even as deadly Hurricane John dissipates

:: Acapulco, Mexico

:: September 28, 2024

:: Olga Flores, Acapulco resident

"It was still raining, and the soil was sliding. People came out crying. I don't know if anyone was buried. They say that people were coming from work when the landslide happened. People were crying; they were terrified by the landslide. The Civil Protection came, but if it rains, another landslide may happen."

In Guerrero, the worst-hit state and one of Mexico's poorest, residents of Acapulco were seen digging through mud and rubble that had smothered their properties. At least 18 people had been killed, according to local media, many due to mudslides that crushed houses.

The city was hit by the Category 5 storm Otis last October, which left over 50 people dead and billions of dollars in damages. But John's rainfall nearly tripled the rain generated from Otis.

To the south, local media reported at least three deaths in Oaxaca, while a young boy died in a river to the north in Michoacan state.

John rapidly strengthened into a major hurricane on Monday before tearing into Guerrero. It dissipated then reformed offshore and for the rest of the week skimmed the coastline north, bringing torrential rain and floods.

John began dissipating on Friday and is no longer considered an active storm. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were forecast across Guerrero and parts of Oaxaca later on Saturday, but authorities in Acapulco said the floodwaters were starting to fall back.