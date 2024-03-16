Mexicans mark World Sleep Day with mass nap

STORY: As the sun sank below the horizon in the early evening, the sleepy attendees enjoyed a much-needed hour's rest along with a session of meditation and breathing exercises.

The mass nap, organized by the Mexico City government, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of adequate sleep and drew more than 300 people eager to get some shut-eye.

One participant Mauricio Martinez said he hoped the event will raise awareness for workers to demand more breaks from their companies in order to get better rest.

World Sleep Day is observed every year on March 15. This year's theme is "Sleep Equity for Global Health," highlighting the disparity in sleep quality around the world.