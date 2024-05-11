New Mexico AG says Dona Ana County judge violated state constitution
New Mexico AG says Dona Ana County judge violated state constitution
New Mexico AG says Dona Ana County judge violated state constitution
Rebecca Joynes is facing trial on several counts of sexual activity with a child and doing so as a person in a position of trust
She had set up flooring, a computer and printer, police said.
The Salehs of Toronto say: "[Canada] is no longer liveable or a desirable place to be, at least not like it used to be."
“Bystanders held (the man) until officers arrived,” police said.
Authorities said the youngest victim was 9 years old.
Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson and their US friend Jack Carter Rhoad disappeared last month.
Rebecca Joynes, 30, denies sexual activity with two teenage boys.
Police have made an additional arrest in a heist of nearly $24 million in gold and cash from Toronto's Pearson airport a year ago. Peel regional police say a 36-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was arrested at the airport Monday as he flew in from India and was charged with theft over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. Investigators say the suspect is also being indicted in the United States on firearm-related charges. Police say two other suspects, one of them a former Air
Police are warning residents in Kamloops, B.C., about an increased risk to public safety after a spate of targeted shootings in the southern Interior city. The most recent incident happened Monday evening, when police were called to the Ramada Hotel on Columbia Street just before 7 p.m. PT after reports of gunfire. Officers found an injured man, who was taken to hospital, and a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said the shooting was believed to be part
A convicted con man with a decades-long record of fraud is facing new charges in connection with an alleged Ontario Ponzi scheme.
A Toronto man who fatally stabbed a woman at a downtown law firm in 2021 was found not criminally responsible in court this week.Osman Osman, 36, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julia Ferguson, 29. That charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder.According to police, Osman entered the law firm Hicks Adams LLP and stabbed Ferguson while she was working. Paramedics then rushed her to a trauma centre, where she died three days later.Court documents show Osman wa
The Ontario Court of Appeal has rejected the appeal of a retired teacher in a case against the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) over the termination of a presentation she was making at a board meeting.Carolyn Burjoski, a former English as a second language teacher, was removed from a WRDSB meeting in 2022 — where she appeared as a delegation — for expressing concerns about the content in some elementary school books. Burjoski filed a judicial review in April 2022, arguing that the b
The New Hampshire man convicted of murdering his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery was sentenced Thursday to 45 years to life in prison in a case that spurred an investigation into the actions of the child protective services system and rattled relations between Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Families raced to gather their possessions from a Portage Avenue apartment building on Friday morning. Residents said the notice to evacuate came on short notice leaving them with few options.
The Maryland Democrat declared he was “inspired” by Rep. Glenn Grothman’s remarks on the Pledge of Allegiance.
The victim was left with potentially life-changing injuries after the attack in Bushmills in the early hours of Sunday morning.
“It’s a loss to the world,” the 57-year-old woman’s husband said.
The South Dakota governor made other confessions in "No Going Back," including that she'd shot one of her dogs.
Bethany Platt has made some disturbing discoveries over the return of Nathan Curtis in Coronation Street.
A lobster processing plant in northeastern New Brunswick has been fined more than $365,000 and banned from hiring temporary foreign workers for two years. LeBreton Fisheries in Grand-Anse, on the Acadian Peninsula, was previously fined $30,000 for failing to provide a work environment free of harassment and reprisal.In a decision made in April, Immigration Canada found that the employer violated the same rule again and four new ones.It found that pay or working conditions did not match the worke