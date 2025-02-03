Mexico and Canada agree to bolster US border security in return for tariff pause
Both Canada and Mexico have agreed to strengthen border security with the United States in return for a 30-day pause in tariffs.
Both Canada and Mexico have agreed to strengthen border security with the United States in return for a 30-day pause in tariffs.
It wasn't just Bianca Censori's near-naked red carpet look that got people talking on Sunday night.
The couple was clearly hoping to attract attention, but at whose expense?
The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.
The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented move to pull America’s closest neighbours into a trade war has left some Republican lawmakers precariously navigating how to support the leader's tariff agenda while their local economies brace for impact.
A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p
Despite the president’s campaign promises to carry out the “largest deportation operation in American history,” some migrants rounded up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are currently being released back into the country due to space constraints. Migrants were freed from Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention and put on a monitoring program, according to NBC News, in spite of Donald Trump’s push for more arrests and deportations since his swearing-in. Crucially, ICE detention
Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, known for the heroic landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River, weighed in on the deadly midair collision.
“This look is all about American exceptionalism,” she said of her pro-Trump ensemble on the Grammys red carpet.
OTTAWA — As U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk take aim at Canada, some high-level observers are calling on the federal government to consider sanctioning or even banning corporations owned by those close to Trump — much as it did with Russian oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. President Donald Trump dropped his plan to levy tariffs on Canada for at least 30 days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a series of commitments on Monday to improve border security.That means there's a ceasefire in a trade war that had the potential to inflict major economic pain on workers and businesses on both sides of the border.The country can let out a collective sigh of relief — at least for now. Trump signalled he's not yet done with Canada, saying today he's still looking f
The musician's acceptance speech about "destructive forces" did not mention the president by name.
Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he
“We are profoundly honored to partner with him again," agency co-chairman Richard Lovett says of the former president's return to their roster The post Joe Biden Signs With CAA appeared first on TheWrap.
Donald Trump's actions since his inauguration seem to be following the blueprint of Project 2025, a plan that aims to halt federal funds for education and social welfare programs, and end diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge presiding over the heated public feud between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over whether sexual harassment occurred during the making of “It Ends With Us” warned lawyers Monday to obey court rules about public statements meant to ensure a fair trial.
The MSNBC host said the president's tariffs are "part demonization" and "part stunt," but there's also another more worrying element at play.
It's the latest way the Russian president is trying to get on Trump's good side.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday, without citing evidence, that "certain classes of people" in South Africa were being treated "very badly" and that he would cut off funding for the country until the matter is investigated. "South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY," Trump said in a Truth Social post. The United States obligated nearly $440 million in assistance to South Africa in 2023, the most recent U.S. government data showed.