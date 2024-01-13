New Mexico governor's public safety agenda for 2024 session

CBC

The Surrey Police Union said the city is refusing to pay the newest 10 Surrey Police Service (SPS) recruits, by keeping them out of the city's payroll system.That's forcing the union to cover their cheques, for now, at a cost of $18,000 so far."These are members that have signed on to put their lives on the line to serve," said Ryan Buhrig, a union spokesperson. "I think it's extremely disrespectful that the mayor is putting them in this situation."A spokesperson for the city, however, said the