New Mexico governor's public safety agenda for 2024 session
New Mexico governor's public safety agenda for 2024 session
New Mexico governor's public safety agenda for 2024 session
Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi hit back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Wednesday, saying the lawmaker was “lying” at a House hearing her father attended Wednesday. Naomi Biden took aim at Greene over remarks the Georgia congresswoman made saying that Hunter Biden had “fled the scene” of a committee hearing room once Greene started speaking…
In what must sound like music to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s ears, the military aid that the U.S. had been providing to Ukraine has currently been halted, White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said during a press briefing on Jan. 11.
Former Florida Rep. David Jolly slammed House Republicans for their push to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.
Hunter Biden attorney Abbe Lowell sent a letter House Republicans Friday arguing that subpoenas they sent the president’s son in November are legally invalid, because they were issued before the full House authorized an impeachment inquiry on December 13, 2023.
A cross-party coalition of 120 Members of the European Parliament demand Hungary be stripped of its voting rights over the country's democratic backsliding and Viktor Orbán's "unacceptable" use of veto power.
The Surrey Police Union said the city is refusing to pay the newest 10 Surrey Police Service (SPS) recruits, by keeping them out of the city's payroll system.That's forcing the union to cover their cheques, for now, at a cost of $18,000 so far."These are members that have signed on to put their lives on the line to serve," said Ryan Buhrig, a union spokesperson. "I think it's extremely disrespectful that the mayor is putting them in this situation."A spokesperson for the city, however, said the
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge ruled Friday that the state's top elections official is legally holding her position and that the commission that appoints her is under no obligation to name a new leader, handing yet another defeat to Republicans who have tried to oust her. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked in June on a vote to reappoint Meagan Wolfe as the administrator of elections in the presidential battleground state. The three Republican commissioners voted in
Budget deal’s future thrown into question by Mike Johnson’s first right-wing meltdown
But the funding that made it possible for the IRS to target wealthy tax dodgers is in jeopardy.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) denounced U.S. airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen on Thursday, calling the Biden administration “insanely out of control.” The joint U.S.-U.K. airstrikes hit about a dozen targets in Yemen, killing five people, Houthi leadership said. The attack was in response to a Houthi naval strike campaign on civilian shipping in…
Canadians who need to certify documents for use abroad should find the process faster — and cheaper — starting today, now that Canada has joined the largest international convention for verifying documents.The 1961 Apostille Convention streamlines the process for certifying documents for use in the other 125 countries that have signed the convention. Canada agreed to join the convention in May 2023 and the changes come into effect today across the country.Under the convention, Ontario, Alberta,
France failed to sign a statement of support for the US and UK air strikes on the Houthis after it said it would not take part in bombing raids to protect Red Sea shipping.
Republicans blasted Biden for "mishandling" the Ukraine war. Weeks later, they blocked a spending package that would have sent more aid to Ukraine.
Here are the types of patients who will die if Supreme Court justices say states can block doctors from providing emergency abortion care
OTTAWA — Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Immigration Minister Marc Miller say the federal government is working to stabilize the number of people entering the country every year as housing pressures mount. The Canadian Press reported Thursday on internal documents from 2022 showing senior public servants had been warned a major increase in immigration could affect access to housing and services. The federal government ultimately decided to increase the number of permanent residents Canada welco
Hunter Biden reversed course Friday and said he would agree to give closed-door testimony to Congress if the House Oversight and Judiciary committees issue new subpoenas. Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, made the offer in a letter Friday to Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the…
TORONTO — The family of a teen who was shot by a Toronto police officer more than a decade ago told a coroner's inquest Friday there should be support to help people like them cope with their loss, noting they are still struggling to come to terms with his death. Sammy Yatim's mother, father and sister addressed jurors separately on the first day of the coroner's inquest into his death. Each described the pain and sense of emptiness left after Yatim, who was 18 at the time, died on July 27, 2013
Visiting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday announced £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion) in new military aid for Ukraine, saying it sent a "strong signal" of UK support for the war-torn nation. The funding package for the coming year is £200 million higher than the £2.3 billion pledged per year in both 2022 and 2023.It will ensure the "largest ever commitment of drones", Sunak's office said in a statement.The UK prime minister said the aid was designed "to send a strong signal of support to t
GUELPH, Ont. — The southwestern Ontario city of Guelph is getting $21.4 million from the federal government to help fast-track housing development. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in the city on Friday to announce the deal with Guelph, saying the funds would help speed up the building of nearly 750 new housing units over the next three years. The funding is part of the $4 billion Housing Accelerator Fund, which is a federal initiative to encourage municipalities to make changes to bylaws and r
Video footage captured by RCMP during a two-day police raid to enforce an injunction against blocking construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline on Wet'suwet'en territory was shown in court Wednesday during the trial of three people accused of taking part in the blockade.Among the accused is prominent Wet'suwet'en leader Sleydo', also known as Molly Wickham, who has been the public face of a high-profile Indigenous land rights movement. She is a Wing Chief of Cas Yikh, a house group of the Gid