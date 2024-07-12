New Mexico grocery stores sold in Kroger, Albertsons merger
Telus Corp. has informed around 150 call centre employees based in Ontario they must relocate by October, apply for another role or agree to be laid off.
“You can't run an economy without energy.”
Fast food restaurant owners are scrambling to absorb a dramatic jump in labor costs after a new California law boosted the hourly wage for fast food workers on April 1 from $16 to $20 an hour. (AP Video by Eugene Garcia)
(Reuters) -Royal Bank of Canada on Thursday said it would separate its personal and commercial banking business into two standalone segments and made a slew of leadership changes, the Canadian lender's first rejig since acquiring HSBC's domestic unit. The country's No.1 lender said it aims to strengthen focus on clients after the C$13.5 billion acquisition of the Canadian unit of HSBC Holdings, HSBC Bank Canada. Doug Guzman, who is currently the group head of RBC's wealth management and insurance unit and has held the position for the past nine years, will become deputy chair.
A federal judge in California has dismissed a severance suit against tech billionaire Elon Musk that accused him of refusing to pay at least $500 million in severance to former Twitter staffers whom he fired when he took over the social media platform, now called X. U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson in a ruling…
If bosses don’t start checking in on their workers, they could hurt company morale and cost them a lot of money.
The workforce is disenchanted and disengaged, but too constrained to leave.
Though your pre-retirement income alone isn't enough to determine if you'll retire comfortably, it certainly plays a role. For example, if you're earning a middle-class salary, the amount you allocate...
International carmakers may be forced to retreat from the mainland China market if they fail to catch up with home-grown competitors in developing smart electric vehicles (EVs) that local consumers crave and can afford, according to a global consultancy. Indigenous EV brands now enjoy overwhelming advantages over foreign rivals in production efficiency and technological innovation, which translates to products that provide value for money and are thus set to take the lion's share of the market,
A group of Chinese graphics processing unit (GPU) developers are taking advantage of Nvidia's absence in China at the country's largest artificial intelligence (AI) show to promote their offerings, although they face problems related to manufacturing and software ecosystem bottlenecks. Iluvatar Corex, Moore Threads, Tencent Holdings-backed Enflame Technology, Sophgo, Huawei Technologies' Ascend were the centre of attention last week at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, wh
(Bloomberg) -- The pen squeaks as Jeff Pan sketches a chart on a white-board. He draws a black line signifying consumption that shoots up, then a blue line that edges higher in fits and starts, before ultimately overtaking the first.Most Read from BloombergSaudis Warned G-7 Over Russia Seizures With Debt Sale ThreatArchegos’ Bill Hwang Convicted of Fraud, Market ManipulationBiden Aides to Meet Senators After Pelosi Remarks Deal BlowNATO Singles Out China Over Its Support for Russia in UkraineMod
Ashleigh Spiliopoulou found her dream employer, Emerge PR, on Instagram and cold emailed the CEO.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will move forward with further opening the alcohol retail market in the province, despite demands from the union representing striking LCBO workers to reconsider parts of the plan."Rolling back from the plan that we have a clear mandate from the people to implement is out of the question," Ford said at a news conference Wednesday."The status quo right now favours big business over small businesses, and I don't think that's fair."Beginning later this
The owners at Pig Candy BBQ said rising food prices mean they've had to get creative, finding a system to make sure the impact of inflation doesn't transfer over to their customers
Higher prices for natural gas across Europe mean some countries, particularly in Eastern Europe, likely will burn more coal for power generation during the upcoming winter season. Coal remains a […]
The U.S. may need to take further and "more creative" actions beyond tariffs to protect U.S. industries and workers against China's growing excess industrial capacity, the U.S. Treasury's top economic diplomat said on Wednesday. Jay Shambaugh, Treasury Undersecretary for International Affairs, told a Council on Foreign Relations event that China's production has become "untethered" from its own demand or demand in the global economy, unleashing exports that threaten jobs in the U.S. and other countries. He said the traditional trade defense toolkit, including the "Section 301" tariffs that President Joe Biden recently increased, may not be sufficient to deal with such challenges.
TikTok owner ByteDance, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist SenseTime are the top generative AI (GenAI) infrastructure services providers in China, according to market research firm IDC. The three companies combined had a more than 50 per cent share of the market in the second half of 2023, according to a report on Tuesday by IDC, without offering each firm's exact share. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post. They lease software, computing powe
French sports retailer Decathlon is shopping for specialist brands to expand its business, capitalising on a post-pandemic shakeout in the industry that has made many firms attractive targets, CEO Barbara Martin Coppola said. The privately owned company known for its affordable sports gear bought German climbing retailer Bergfreunde in January for "hundreds of millions" of euros and a new division is eyeing bigger targets in Europe and further afield, Martin Coppola added. Decathlon is building on its expertise in sports such as running, road cycling and mountaineering and also boosting its marketing spend, including with a first-time sponsorship of the Paris Olympics.
Carlyle, the global private equity firm, has $425 billion in investor money powering companies that make aerospace equipment, wind turbines and airport terminals. But this year, when the firm experienced one of its biggest failures, it was on account of little bottles of cleansing scrubs and vitamin C serums sold in people’s living rooms. Three years ago, in May 2021, Carlyle invested roughly $600 million in a skin care company called Beautycounter. Jay Sammons, who ran Carlyle’s consumer produc
TORONTO — The granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is asking an Ontario court to order the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants. In a recent court filing, Selena Stronach argues media coverage of the sexual assault allegations against her grandfather suggest it is likely the alleged misconduct "occurred in the corporate environment and included the misuse of corp