Mexico media guide

Mexico is the one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists and media workers.

Reporters investigating police issues, drug trafficking and official corruption face serious, sustained risk of physical harm.

Self-censorship has increased, with many newspapers in violent areas avoiding publication of stories concerning organized crime, says Freedom House.

Some 90% of cases of journalists who are killed are unresolved.

Two networks, Televisa and TV Azteca, dominate the TV sector. The radio market is very large, with around 1,400 local and regional stations and several major station-owning groups. Some high-powered stations on the northern border beam into lucrative US markets.

Newspapers reflect different political views; sensationalism characterises the biggest-selling dailies.

Mexico is one of Latin America's biggest internet markets. There were 110.4 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 84% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the most popular social network.

Press

Television

Radio

News agencies