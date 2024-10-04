Mexico media guide
Mexico is the one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists and media workers.
Reporters investigating police issues, drug trafficking and official corruption face serious, sustained risk of physical harm.
Self-censorship has increased, with many newspapers in violent areas avoiding publication of stories concerning organized crime, says Freedom House.
Some 90% of cases of journalists who are killed are unresolved.
Two networks, Televisa and TV Azteca, dominate the TV sector. The radio market is very large, with around 1,400 local and regional stations and several major station-owning groups. Some high-powered stations on the northern border beam into lucrative US markets.
Newspapers reflect different political views; sensationalism characterises the biggest-selling dailies.
Mexico is one of Latin America's biggest internet markets. There were 110.4 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 84% of the population (Internetworldstats.com). Facebook is the most popular social network.
Press
Excelsior - established daily
La Jornada - daily
Reforma - influential daily
El Universal - established Mexico City daily
El Sol de Mexico - daily
El Financiero - business daily
Siempre! - political weekly
Proceso - political weekly
Television
Televisa - Mexico's TV giant, operates four networks and has many local affiliates
TV Azteca - main competitor of Televisa, operates two networks and local stations
Imagen TV - privately owned national network
Once TV - Canal 11 - Canal 11 - public, educational, cultural
Television Metropolitana - Canal 22 - government-owned cultural network
Radio
Grupo ACIR - has stations in Mexico City and across the country
MVS Radio - operates in the capital and elsewhere
Nucleo Radio Mil - operates several outlets in Mexico City
Grupo Radio Centro - operates a large network of stations
W Radio - news, talk network; part of Televisa group
Instituto Mexicano de la Radio (IMER) - state-run
News agencies
Notimex - state-run
El Universal - private