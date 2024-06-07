New Mexico police arrest 2 for kidnapping near southern border
Madeleine McCann went missing from a hotel room in Portugal back in 2007
Rex Heuermann left his office near the Empire State Building and strolled down a still-bustling Fifth Avenue as the sun set on a hot Thursday evening in Manhattan.
A woman who fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy sitting in a grocery cart outside an Ohio supermarket attacked him and his mother in less than five seconds before walking away, police said.
A Florida man is facing a felony grand theft charge in Broward County after a plucky airline passenger scheduled to fly out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in March tracked her stolen luggage to the man’s home, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Anthony Stocks, 54, devised a plan to kill a young boy who had tried to stop him assaulting a young girl and pushed him off a cliff. Stocks was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, and one count each of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, rape and attempted murder. One of the police officers who worked on the investigation has labelled it "without a doubt one of the worst cases of child abuse that I have investigated".
VANCOUVER — A man convicted of murdering a 13-year-old Burnaby, B.C., girl has repeatedly told a pre-sentencing hearing that he didn't kill her, after refusing to listen to his interpreter during an impact statement by the girl's father.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Four police officers assigned in the Philippine capital region have been arrested for kidnapping for ransom that victimized four foreign tourists, officials said Wednesday.
Residents of a small southern Manitoba community are in shock after their town saw the conclusion of a police chase across the region that ended with officers shooting and killing one suspect and another one fleeing to Saskatchewan, where he was eventually caught. David Frank Burling, 29, was arrested along with a woman near Springside, Sask., about 25 kilometres northwest of Yorkton, around 2:30 p.m. CT following an hours-long search, Saskatchewan RCMP said Wednesday afternoon. Earlier that day
VANCOUVER — Two men face more than a dozen charges each after British Columbia's provincial auto crime team recovered 29 high-end vehicles valued at $2.5 million.
Lawyers and judges are scrambling to expedite the case of a Calgary woman who was approved for medical assistance in dying (MAID) but is, instead, starving herself to death. The 27-year-old woman, who can only be identified as M.V. because of a publication ban, was set to receive MAID in February but her father, known as W.V., has been fighting in court to prevent that from happening. Earlier this year, W.V. got a temporary injunction, blocking his daughter's MAID access. Although a Court of Kin
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman who was seriously injured when a freight train hit the parked police vehicle in which she sat handcuffed has reached an $8.5 million settlement, a lawyer representing two of the involved police officers said Wednesday.
A retired NASCAR driver and his son were arrested Wednesday and charged along with two other Pennsylvania men for allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office. Tighe Scott, 75, and his son Jarret Scott, 48, face two felony offenses each as well as a multiple misdemeanor offenses for a series of alleged assaults prosecutors say they engaged in outside the Capitol among the pro-Trump mob. Charging documents show the FBI confirmed Tighe Scott's identity in part because a witness told agents he was a retired NASCAR driver.
In her more than 27 years of marriage to Rex Heuermann, Asa Ellerup likely did not know about the gruesome double life her husband is accused of living, Suffolk County’s top cop says.
The woman told local media she and her husband were attacked while walking on the street after a dinner date.
Charges against a Halifax-area teacher accused of sexually assaulting a youth three years ago at a high school have been dismissed, after he agreed to a peace bond that forbids him from contacting the complainant.Matthew Douglas Moriarty, 42, appeared briefly Thursday in provincial court in Dartmouth, N.S., on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.Following the court hearing, both the defence and Crown lawyers declined to explain in detail why the case will not head to trial."I would
Dmitry Lobovikov, a former junior sergeant in the Russian military, said he was drunk when he killed seven soldiers with a grenade.
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Seventeen years after she was accused of killing her British roommate, Amanda Knox returned to an Italian court to hear the outcome of a slander charge that has stuck long after she was exonerated of the murder.
A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges following a year-long police investigation into the trafficking of $1 million worth of stolen cars from Alberta into Nova Scotia.The charges against the 41-year-old man include nine counts of possessing stolen property and fraud over $5,000.Police say the vehicles they recovered were each worth more than $100,000. RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told CBC News the targeting of luxury vehicles by thieves is a trend across Canada.He said some of the stolen
Melissa Barnes, 22, is charged with child abuse and child neglect.
DETROIT (AP) — A man who for years controlled the finances at a group that has turned Detroit's riverfront into a popular attraction was charged Wednesday with embezzling tens of millions of dollars.