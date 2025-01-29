Mexico power law draft touts public-private tie-ups, but with majority state stake

Adriana Barrera
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum holds a press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City

By Adriana Barrera

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A legislative proposal in Mexico backed by the government would allow for public-private electricity generation projects, but only when the state holds a stake of at least 54%, according to a draft of the bill seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Backed by President Claudia Sheinbaum, the proposal is expected to be unveiled by the leftist leader on Wednesday, part of implementing legislation to an energy reform passed by ruling party lawmakers last year.

The bill would also ensure that state-owned power company Comision Federal de Electricidad, known as the CFE, supply at least 54% of electricity dispatched to the national grid, in line with the majority stake advocated by Sheinbaum's likeminded predecessor, former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Sheinbaum, who took office in October, has pledged continuity with Lopez Obrador's policy preferences, including his call for more state control over energy.

Both leaders argue that national sovereignty requires that the CFE serve as the power sector's main driver, and have described it as better able to provide services to the population compared with profit-maximizing companies.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

