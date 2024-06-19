Mexico’s president confident of reaching agreement with US to resume avocado inspections

Farmers reacted Tuesday to the U.S. government's decision to halt inspections of avocado and mango shipments after an attack on U.S. inspectors in Mexico. Jesús Germán de la Cruz Villegas, an avocado farmer in Michoacan, fears that if the inspections don't resume, his business will start failing in the event that no avocados can be exported. "The government should do its job and guarantee the safety of the USDA inspectors," De la Cruz Villegas said. (AP video shot by Armando Solís)