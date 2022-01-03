Mexico president says he sought Assange pardon from Trump, renews asylum offer

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he had sought a pardon for Julian Assange from former U.S. President Donald Trump before he left office last year and repeated his offer of asylum for the Wikileaks founder on Monday.

Last month, the Australian-born Assange moved closer to facing criminal charges https://www.reuters.com/world/us/united-states-wins-appeal-over-extradition-wikileaks-founder-assange-2021-12-10 in the United States for one of the biggest leaks of classified information after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court.

U.S. authorities accuse Assange of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks' release of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

Lopez Obrador reiterated the asylum offer he had made for Assange a year ago https://www.reuters.com/article/us-wikileaks-assange-mexico-idUSKBN2991RW, and said that before Trump was replaced as U.S. president by Joe Biden last January, he had written him a letter recommending that Assange be pardoned.

Mexico did not receive a reply to the letter, Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

"It would be a sign of solidarity, of fraternity to allow him asylum in the country that Assange decides to live in, including Mexico," Lopez Obrador said.

If granted asylum in Mexico, Assange would not be able to interfere in the affairs of other countries, and would not represent any sort of threat, Lopez Obrador added.

More hurdles remain before Assange could be sent to the United States after an odyssey which has taken him from teenage hacker in Melbourne to years holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London and then incarcerated in a maximum-security prison.

Supporters of the 50-year-old Assange cast him as an anti-establishment hero who has been persecuted by the United States for exposing U.S. wrongdoing and double-dealing across the world from Afghanistan and Iraq to Washington.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘My heart sank’: Covid returns to Newmarch House as aged care sector fears new crisis

    ‘My heart sank’: Covid returns to Newmarch House as aged care sector fears new crisis. Overworked staff experience burnout and ‘desperation’ during Omicron outbreak with concern system is facing unprecedented strain

  • Here's what to do if data belonging to a deceased loved one was stolen in the N.L. cyberattack

    Personal information belonging to thousands of employees and patients — including those who are now deceased — was taken in the late-October cyberattack on the Newfoundland and Labrador health-care system, leaving lingering questions from victims about what to do next. The provincial government is providing free credit-monitoring services to anyone whose information has been taken and will be individually contacting over 1,200 living patients whose social insurance numbers have been stolen. But

  • Canada's Sébastien Toutant claims gold at men's snowboard slopestyle World Cup in Calgary

    Canada's Sébastien Toutant posted the two best runs of the day to win gold in the men's snowboard slopestyle World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. Toutant, of L'Assomption, Que., an Olympic champion at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, scored 86.86 in his second run to secure the victory. With Toutant included, five accomplished Canadian snowboarders — Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, Liam Brearley and Darcy Sharpe — are fighting for four Olympic spots in the slopestyle and big air events. "The Olympics

  • Guatemala: 25 years later, 'firm and lasting peace' is nowhere to be found

    Twenty-five years after the signing of a peace accord that ended a 36-year civil war, Guatemala is still struggling with violence and corruption.

  • Soccer-PSG's Messi and three others test positive for COVID-19

    Argentina international Messi joined PSG from boyhood club Barcelona in August and the 34-year-old has scored six goals in 16 games in all competitions for the Parisian side. Defender Juan Bernat, back-up goalkeeper Sergio Rico and midfielder Nathan Bitumazala were the other players who returned positive tests. PSG said the four players were in isolation and subject to the appropriate health protocols.

  • Last parent of a child killed in 1963 church bombing dies

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Maxine McNair, the last living parent of any of the four Black girls killed in a 1963 Alabama church bombing, died Sunday. She was 93. McNair's family announced her death in a press release. A cause of death was not given. McNair's daughter, 11-year-old Denise McNair, was the youngest girl killed in the bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church, the deadliest single attack of the civil rights movement. Also killed were three 14-year-olds: Addie Mae Collins, Carol

  • Two people still missing after massive Colorado fire

    The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Utility officials found no downed power lines around where the fire broke out.View on euronews

  • MacKay, Macdonald bridge toll increase delayed by one day

    People who still use cash to cross the Halifax harbour bridges will get another day before the price to cross goes up 25 cents, Halifax Harbour Bridges said in a tweet Monday. The fee was supposed to increase on Monday, but the Crown corporation delayed the increase until Tuesday. It did not immediately disclose the reason for the delay. A toll hike that was approved by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board means drivers crossing the Macdonald or MacKay bridges will have to pay $1.25 if they'

  • Seattle Kraken fan called a hero after noticing Canucks staffer's cancerous mole during game

    A Seattle Kraken fan is being praised as a hero — and awarded $10,000 — after helping the assistant equipment manager of the Vancouver Canucks identify a cancerous mole on his neck in the middle of a game. The incident occurred on Oct. 23, in the Kraken's first-ever home game in Seattle. Nadia Popovici, a 22-year-old Seattle resident originally from Canada, was sitting behind the Canucks bench that day when she noticed an irregularly shaped mole on the back of staffer Brian (Red) Hamilton's neck

  • PSG coach Pochettino hopes Mbappe agrees new long-term deal

    PARIS (AP) — PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino still hopes star striker Kylian Mbappe agrees to a new long-term contract, even though he is now free to sign for another club next season. Mbappe’s contract runs out in June and since the start of January he has been a free agent, meaning he can leave for nothing at the end of the season. “The club knows his situation, our wish is that he stays at the club for several years,” Pochettino said Sunday at a pre-game news conference ahead of Monday's French

  • Plant-based doesn’t always mean healthy

    As new years resolutions start pouring in, you may want to reconsider a plant-based diet if your motivation is health.

  • Ontario reports 16,714 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths on Sunday

    Ontario reported another 16,714 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from Saturday's pandemic record-breaking 18,445 cases. However, as Public Health Ontario warned on Saturday, the daily case record was "an underestimate" given changes to testing eligibility and Omicron's quick spread. Public Health Ontario reported an additional 16 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Sunday pushing the official toll to 10,223. The number of people in ICUs across the province with a COVID-related illness jumped overnight to

  • Jake's mice: Searching for answers to the puzzle of autism

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Litvag leaned in for a closer look as a lab mouse scurried around an enclosure, stopping to sniff a large block. “Hi, Jakob 1. I’m Jake,” the 16-year-old said, naming the little furry creature engineered to have the same genetic abnormality he has. That mouse and its lab-grown relatives are the first in the world to mirror the missing gene that causes Jake’s autism. Scientists at Washington University in St. Louis bred the mice, and grew stem cells derived from Jake’s blood

  • News bulletin 2022/01/01 21:14

    News bulletin 2022/01/01 21:14View on euronews

  • New system set to roll through the Prairies to start the week

    After a difficult Sunday, the next two days features more snow over a large swath of the Prairie region.

  • Kenyan paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey dies at 77

    NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Paleoanthropologist Richard Leakey, known for his fossil-finding and conservation work in his native Kenya, has died at 77, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Sunday evening. The cause of death was not announced. Leakey, the son of globally known anthropologists Louis and Mary Leakey, also held a number of public service leadership roles including director of the National Museums of Kenya and what became the Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenyatta’s statement said. “We are

  • Ontario raises maximum allowable rent increase as rent freezes end

    TORONTO — Ontario renters may soon be paying more for their accommodations after the province hiked its rent increase guidelines today. The province says it has set its rent increase guideline for 2022 at 1.2 per cent. The guideline is the maximum a landlord can increase a tenants’ rent during a year without the approval of the Landlord and Tenant Board. The guidelines apply to most rented apartments, condos, houses and care and mobile homes, but there are some exceptions for vacant residential

  • How the pandemic has some Ontario employers switching to a 4-day work week

    The concept of a four-day work week is gaining traction as the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, with some employers re-evaluating their priorities. That's been the case for Heather Payne, CEO and founder of Juno College, a vocational school in Toronto that teaches tech and web skills. For the decade that she's been running the company, Payne says her focus has been on growth. But over the summer, she says, she had an "epiphany." "I realized that's not what matters the most," she told CBC News. Now, s

  • AP Top Stories

    Here’s the latest for Saturday, January 1: Colorado wildfire destroys nearly 1,000 homes, 3 people missing; New York City Mayor Eric Adams calls 911 on first day in office; Smaller crows at NYC New Year’s festivities; Funeral of South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu

  • Biden pushed to speak out more as US democracy concerns grow

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has gotten the same troubling questions from worried world leaders, ones that he never thought he would hear. “Is America going to be all right?” they ask. “What about democracy in America?” While Biden has tried to offer America's allies assurances, he has only occasionally emphasized the gravity of the threat to democracy from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the repeated lie from the man he defeated, Donald Trump, that the 2020 election was