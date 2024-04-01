Mexico rally demands law to protect transgender rights

STORY: The protesters, many of them members of the LGBTQ community, marched down the city's iconic Reforma Avenue from the Senate building to shed light on the discrimination they commonly face.

“We want respect for our human rights, we don’t want to be discriminated against when we apply for a job, we want the medical assistance we deserve, we want to be able to get a house and all the benefits marriage provides. We don’t want to be killed just for being different. We don't want sex work to be our one and only option to survive," Jennifer Rodriguez said as she listed the needs of the transgender community.

While another protester, who gave her name only as Renata, said they are marching for freedom. "We want to be able to walk the streets without the fear of being assaulted by a bad person. I am not just talking about men but both, men and women," she said.

The murder of at least four transgender persons in Mexico in the first two weeks of 2024 sparked nationwide outcry for better protection for the community. Last November, Mexico's first openly non-binary magistrate and prominent LGBTQ activist, Ociel Baena, was found dead at home in the central state of Aguascalientes. The case is still under investigation.