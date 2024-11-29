Mexico Remembers Silvia Pinal: Sylvia Pasquel, Lucero, Gaby Spanic, Carla Estrada & More Pay Tribute To Legendary Actress

The Mexican entertainment industry is mourning the death of legendary actress Silvia Pinal, who died at the age of 93.

Many stars have taken to social media to pay tribute and remember the late star.

Pinal’s daughter Sylvia Pasquel shared a message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, where she said, “Your absence will hurt me forever, but every memory of you will give me the strength to move forward, and as long as you live in my heart, I will always be able to feel that you are still with me. I will love you forever, Mom. Rest in Peace Silvia Pinal.”

Lucero, who worked with Pinal in the TelevisaUnivision telenovela Soy Tu Dueña, said, “My admired and beloved Silvia Pinal. I feel like you will always be with all of us who have admired you for as long as we can remember. You are one of my favorite actresses in life.”

“I feel like I shared the stage with you only recently, I learned everything I could from you. I hugged you and enjoyed you so much for so many days, I feel very lucky to have been close to you during our filming.

Thank you for your talent, for being the great diva of this country, for leaving an unparalleled legacy in each of your projects,” Lucero continued. “Thank you for every hug we gave each other, for every conversation, for every moment. Wonderful, funny, divine woman, beautiful in every way, I will carry you forever in my soul and heart. I hug your beautiful family with love, your friends, all of us who will always remember you. Fly high, the sky welcomes you and you will be the brightest star up there.”

Actress Chantal Andere took to Instagram to remember Pinal, writing, “Today a STAR, a DIVA a great ACTRESS is gone. But also for me and my family a FRIEND is leaving. A woman who only gave us joy, love, friendship and endless laughter. Today this news hurts a lot. My (PINIS) beloved. Take your rest and continue to be the UNIQUE WOMAN you were. I’m going to miss you a lot and remember with all the love in the world, that was what you sowed in the heart of those who had the fortune of being close to you for so many years!!”

Television producer Carla Estrada also shared a photo with Pinal and captioned, “Today I saw goodbye to a unique woman who leaves an unerasable mark in the heart of México. My dear Silvia Pinal, thank you for allowing me to be part of your story and to open your heart. You will always live in my memory.”

Sylvia Pasquel

Tu ausencia me dolerá por siempre, pero cada recuerdo tuyo me dará la fuerza para seguir adelante, y mientras vivas en mi corazón, siempre podré sentir que sigues conmigo. Te amaré por siempre mamá. Descansa en Paz Silvia Pinal. 🤍✨🕊️ pic.twitter.com/p2BPcaYfSY — Sylvia Pasquel (@sylviapasquel) November 29, 2024

Lucero

Mi admirada y amada Silvia Pinal.

Siento que te quedas por siempre con todos quienes te hemos admirado desde que tenemos memoria.

Eres de mis grandes actrices favoritas de la vida.

Siento que haber compartido escena contigo sucedió hace muy poco, te aprendí todo lo que pude.… pic.twitter.com/DeU3wH0Iyp — Lucero (@LuceroMexico) November 29, 2024

Chantal Andere

Carla Estrada

Erika Buenfil

Dolores Heredia

Gaby Spanic

