New Mexico sees uptick in norovirus cases
New Mexico sees uptick in norovirus cases
New Mexico sees uptick in norovirus cases
"I thought it was normal to not remember your childhood."
“It just doesn’t feel real,” Morgan Hughes' husband Samuel said
"My body size is not going to change in any significant way. However, my life, and the lives of other fat people, could change. If only the world would accept that bodies come in a variety of sizes, our lives could be so much better."
The man, who experiences back pain, wrote on Reddit, "I told my wife I couldn't stay as I wouldn't be able to sit in the chair all night with no sleep"
"Had to tell a patient that they were not pregnant. The patient was male."
The TV personality has repeatedly peddled dubious medical claims
Mia and Pierre's journey to growing their family came with many trying turns
The highly decorated Special Forces soldier who died by suicide in a Cybertruck explosion on New Year's Day confided to a former girlfriend who had served as an Army nurse that he faced significant pain and exhaustion that she says were key symptoms of traumatic brain injury. Green Beret Matthew Livelsberger, 37, was a five-time recipient of the Bronze Star, including one with a V device for valor under fire. Livelsberger mostly bore that burden in private but recently sought treatment for depression from the Army, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details that have not been made public.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - -Alcoholic drinks should carry a label warning consumers about their cancer risks, the U.S. Surgeon General said in an advisory on Friday, noting that their consumption increases the risk of developing breast, colon, liver and other cancers. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy also called for the guidelines on alcohol consumption limits to be reassessed so that people can weigh the cancer risk when deciding whether or how much to drink, alongside current warnings on birth defects and impairments when operating machinery. "Alcohol consumption is the third leading preventable cause of cancer in the United States, after tobacco and obesity, increasing risk for at least seven types of cancer," Murthy's office said in a statement accompanying the new report.
Former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Scott Gottlieb and Luciana Borio, a former director for medical and biodefense preparedness policy at the National Security Council, wrote a Friday op-ed in the Washington Post outlining growing concerns for the White House’s approach to eliminating bird flu mutations. “President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team would…
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) said she would include legislation regarding the state’s involuntary commitment standards in her new executive budget following a series of violent subway attacks that have prompted questions about mental health. “Currently hospitals are able to commit individuals whose mental illness puts themselves or others at risk of serious harm,…
Though past research has focused on the health benefits of cheese, the new data examined its direct relationship to the disorder.
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Firms Kick Off 2025 Trading in The Red. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) stands against the other stocks. The stock market finished the first trading day of the year in the negative territory—a fifth straight day, […]
A recent study suggests that taking a vitamin D supplement could lower your risk for dementia as you age, especially for women. Here's what a doctor says.
Here’s how to make sure you’re not turning your nutrient-rich meal into one that’s not so healthy, according to registered dieticians.
George Santos offered makeup advice to his former congressional colleague Matt Gaetz after social media commentators skewered his botched makeup. The program on One America News Network debuted two days ago, but Gaetz’s powdery appearance mostly stile the show. And so for the show’s second edition, Gaetz begged Santos—whose drag persona was revealed as Kitara Rivache—for some tips. “What was going on with my makeup?” Gaetz asked Santos. “Help me, give me advice.”
Life-limiting illness affects the whole family. Navigating a path through the confusion is hard, but you don’t have to do it alone.
"I work out every day, so it is important to mix up the way I move," the star tells PEOPLE
From journalling and mindfulness to the great outdoors – here are 16 simple tips and tricks to boost your mental health and overall happiness.
Close to 80 poultry farms in B.C. have experienced avian flu outbreaks since the middle of October, according to the B.C. Poultry Association.