New Mexico United forward Cristian Nava reinjures knee, to miss 2024 season

The Canadian Press

The greatest goal-scorer of his generation was held without a point for the first time in a series in his nearly two-decade NHL career. The best goaltender in the league this season has given up a first round-high 19 goals. Vancouver has lost a Vezina Trophy finalist, used three different guys in net and taken a 3-1 series lead anyway; the Canucks, in fact, won Game 3 at Nashville 2-1 while putting the puck on net just 12 times. Edmonton, with all of its scorers, won a game with just 13 shots --