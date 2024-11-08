New Mexico Winter Storm update - 7 p.m. Thursday

Reuters Videos

STORY: Cuba's national electrical grid collapsed Wednesday, as Hurricane Rafael slammed into the island.The state-run grid operator blamed high winds for knocking out power to the entire population of 10 million people - the second such incident in less than a month.Cubans in the capital city Havana sheltered from violent gusts and rain, some struggling against the force of the winds."It's a bit dangerous. I was crossing the street and if I hadn't held on tight to this little piece here, it would have thrown me to the ground."The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of a "life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds and flash flooding" across much of western Cuba.The capital of 2 million people is especially vulnerable, with its densely packed homes and poor infrastructure.Schools, public transport, and flights were suspended until further notice.Officials say they evacuated more than 100 Canadian tourists from a popular beach destination.Farm provinces producing Cuba's prized tobacco for hand-rolled cigars are expected to take a near-direct hit from the hurricane.And the timing could not be worse for the Communist-run island.Just last month, it suffered another total collapse of its national electrical grid, which left the country without power for several days.The country's oil-fired power plants are obsolete, and struggle to keep the lights on.Energy output has also been hit as oil imports from Venezuela, Russia and Mexico have dwindled this year.Forecasters predict Rafael will spin off towards the western Gulf of Mexico later this week, though the track remains uncertain.