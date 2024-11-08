New Mexico Winter Storm update - 7 p.m. Thursday
HAVANA (AP) — Cuba was left reeling Thursday after a fierce Category 3 hurricane ripped across the island, destroying hundreds of homes, knocking out the country’s power grid and damaging other infrastructure.
The mystery of the black balls that washed up on some of Sydney’s most iconic beaches last month has now been solved – and it’s more disgusting than you could ever imagine.
While snow isn't uncommon this time of year, the amounts that fell have been enough to cause closures and delays. Forecasters warning farmers to take precautions because the conditions "will produce extreme hardship or loss of life for unprotected livestock."
Some areas saw more than 300 mm of rain in less than 24 hours
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Rafael pushed into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night after plowing across western Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane with winds so powerful it knocked out the entire country's power grid.
Rafael is now a Category 3 hurricane as it nears the coast of western Cuba, and is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging, hurricane-force winds and flash flooding to portions of the country
The category three storm made landfall on Wednesday and is expected to bring storm surges and floods.
Signs of winter are showing up, including solar winter. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic explains.
MADRID (AP) — The catastrophic torrential rains that overflowed rivers and normally dry canals in eastern Spain last week triggered flash floods that submerged entire communities and killed scores of people.
A rare EF0 tornado hit B.C.'s Sunshine Coast on Monday, knocking down trees and leaving some drivers stranded
All watches and warnings have been discontinued.
California was lashed by powerful winds Wednesday that fed a fast-moving wildfire, which destroyed dozens of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee as forecasters warned of the potential for “extreme and life-threatening” blazes. (AP Video by Marcio Sanchez and Noah Berger)
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — In a matter of minutes, flash floods caused by heavy downpours in eastern Spain swept away almost everything in their path. With no time to react, people were trapped in vehicles, homes and businesses. Many died and thousands of livelihoods were shattered.
Damage to a popular multi-use trail in the Halifax area that was the recent target of vandalism has left a non-profit group "devastated" and on the hook for potentially thousands of dollars in repairs.RCMP are investigating the damage to the B.L.T. trail, which is believed to have occurred sometime between the night of Nov. 2 and the following morning.Ten metal gates meant to prevent large vehicles from accessing the trail were torn down, bent or destroyed, according to the B.L.T. Rails to Trail
Rafael has strengthened into a powerful Category 3 hurricane ahead of its expected landfall in Cuba. Forecasters warn that Rafael could bring “life-threatening” storm surges, winds and flash floods on western swathes of the island, after knocking out power and dumping rain on the Cayman Islands and Jamaica.
It's worth paying attention to when snow starts falling, as winter storms often make news well before the beginning of winter.
Hurricane Rafael is now a Category 2 hurricane. It will continue to move into the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to weaken as it nears the Louisiana coastline.
STORY: Cuba's national electrical grid collapsed Wednesday, as Hurricane Rafael slammed into the island.The state-run grid operator blamed high winds for knocking out power to the entire population of 10 million people - the second such incident in less than a month.Cubans in the capital city Havana sheltered from violent gusts and rain, some struggling against the force of the winds."It's a bit dangerous. I was crossing the street and if I hadn't held on tight to this little piece here, it would have thrown me to the ground."The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of a "life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds and flash flooding" across much of western Cuba.The capital of 2 million people is especially vulnerable, with its densely packed homes and poor infrastructure.Schools, public transport, and flights were suspended until further notice.Officials say they evacuated more than 100 Canadian tourists from a popular beach destination.Farm provinces producing Cuba's prized tobacco for hand-rolled cigars are expected to take a near-direct hit from the hurricane.And the timing could not be worse for the Communist-run island.Just last month, it suffered another total collapse of its national electrical grid, which left the country without power for several days.The country's oil-fired power plants are obsolete, and struggle to keep the lights on.Energy output has also been hit as oil imports from Venezuela, Russia and Mexico have dwindled this year.Forecasters predict Rafael will spin off towards the western Gulf of Mexico later this week, though the track remains uncertain.
AccuWeather reported that the hurricane’s most probable US landfall will be the Louisiana coast
It's not something you hear about often in B.C., but researchers say intense wind recorded earlier this week on the Sunshine Coast was actually connected to a weak late-season tornado. Members of Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project say evidence shows a low-scale tornado touched down near Sechelt, B.C. at around 10:40 a.m. on Monday, with winds reaching up to 115 km/h.The tornado felled trees, some of which dropped onto power lines and roads, but researchers say there were no reported