New Mexico Winter storm and blizzard update - 11 am
Nearly 70 million people across the Gulf Coast and Southeast are at risk for severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging wind and flooding rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
While this weekend’s snow squalls will make driving tough on Saturday night for parts of southern Ontario, we’re looking ahead to a major storm next week
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says inland sections of the central and south coasts of British Columbia should prepare for significant snowfall early this week. It says there is also potential for snow at sea level along the coastal sections of the south coast and eastern Vancouver Island Monday. But the weather office says mild air moving into the region will help transition any coastal snow to rain by Monday afternoon, with the most significant amounts expected for West Vancouver Island. It sa
A major winter storm is expected to pass through parts of Ontario, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain. Environment Canada says snow associated with a "major" winter storm is forecast to arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday morning, as it placed parts of central and eastern Ontario under a storm watch. The heaviest snow is predicted for central Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 30 centimetres star
A Texas low will cut across North America this week, pulling arctic air deep into the south while drive more rain and warmth into eastern Canada
A strong low developing for Monday will bring a low-elevation snow threat to parts of B.C., among other wintry woes
A drastic change is coming in Western Canada, with significantly colder air moving in from the Arctic this week. Temperatures will plummet into the -20s, with even colder wind chills
Parts of Alberta will be on the hook for a quick round of snow, enough to cause some issues on the roads for travellers on Saturday
As the winter rolls on in Dawson City, Yukon, one West Dawson resident is starting to lose hope that the town's annual ice bridge will come to fruition.Especially since this time last year the ice bridge was already open to light traffic."We all know that it's a risk we take of not being able to cross," said Sebastien Weisser when talking about the seasonal challenges that come with living in West Dawson.Weisser does cross the river but uses a trail currently being used as the main route from We
Whether you love or hate snow, Canada has seen a severe lack of it this winter, posing a significant threat to workers in the agriculture sector. Many are concerned about the abnormally dry conditions despite the prime growing season still being a few months off. David Baxter explains.
The UK Health Security Agency and Met Office have issued an amber cold health alert for parts of England to January 12 at noon.
A major storm developing south of the border will hit Ontario and Quebec on Tuesday and Wednesday with an array of hazards
After months of record warm temperatures, France is cold, and will get colder in the coming days as frozen air masses that brought record low temperatures to Scandinavia last week head south. Several French prefectures have initiated measures to protect vulnerable people exposed to the cold. While climate change has brought some of the warmest months on record to France, it does not mean winter has disappeared altogether.From Sunday, temperatures were expected to drop more than 10 degrees Celsiu
It's the calm before the storm as we stay dry and sunny today, although cooler than normal for this time of year.
After a month of December that Environment Canada says was the warmest ever recorded in the city — sparking some quite unseasonablebehaviour — winter arrived in Calgary this weekend. Snow began falling on Saturday evening, and the temperature fell right along with it.By Sunday, a full complement of road crews were out dealing with the snowfall, according to Chris McGeachy, spokesperson for City of Calgary mobility.They were plowing main routes and laying down pickle mixture, which is a combinati