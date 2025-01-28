Mexico's Senate to choose judicial candidates by drawing, bypassing evaluation committee

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Senate will use a drawing to choose the candidates to compete for judge and magistrate positions in June elections, resulting in members of an evaluation committee resigning, and underscoring the challenges of organizing the historic vote.

The committee's resignation raises questions about transparency from critics of Mexico's sweeping judicial reform, which was voted into the country's Constitution in September. For the first time, it requires voters to elect all judges by popular vote in June and in 2027.

The five members of the Judicial Evaluation Committee presented their immediate resignations on Monday evening, saying in a letter that it was "legally impossible" to continue with their task of evaluating and selecting candidates.

They joined the committee with the aim of guaranteeing a transparent and professional process in the selection of the best candidate profiles, the letter said, but the task entrusted to them had become "unviable."

Tensions were brewing between the legislative and judicial branches over a series of resolutions adopted by the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF) that effectively undermined the committee.

In a private session held before the committee's resignation on Monday, the TEPJF voted to instruct the Senate to carry out a drawing to determine the judicial candidates, bypassing the committee.

Senate President Gerardo Fernandez said the drawing will be held on Friday to randomly select the candidates that will appear on the ballot in June. The list of candidates will then be sent to the Supreme Court.

"The recent ruling by the TEPJF deepens the constitutional crisis in Mexico and expands the chain of illegalities surrounding the implementation of the reform that subjects judges to popular election," said the opposition party Citizen Movement.

(Reporting by Diego Ore, writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Rod Nickel)