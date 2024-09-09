Mexico's senate commissions debate judicial reform

Protest against the controversial overhaul of the country's judiciary, which would usher in a new era of elections for all judges, in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Commissions in Mexico's senate are debating the judicial reform pushed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday and will vote whether to send it to the full senate for a final debate.

The reform calls for more than 7,000 judges and magistrates, including from the Supreme Court, to be elected by popular vote and has strained relations with the United States.

Critics fear the modifications would weaken a crucial check and balance of the executive branch and hurt the business climate in the second-largest economy in Latin America, while advocates defend the popular vote as part of Mexico's democracy and point to support for the reforms in multiple polls.

During the debate, Supreme Court President Norma Pina called on legislators to listen to proposals by judges before backing any change.

"The demolition of the Judicial System isn't the way," Pina said in a televised address surrounded by Supreme Court and federal judiciary workers.

Workers in the judicial system, civilian groups and university students opposed to the reform have staged multi-day protests around the Senate and several cities around the country.

Other protesters took to the streets to show support for the reform and the president. Authorities say there have been no reported incidents at the protests.

Lopez Obrador defended the reform, arguing it was to "clean out corruption" in the judiciary.

"What's the fear?" he asked during a speech at a public event.

If the commissions approve the reform, it's scheduled to go to the full Senate on Wednesday, where the ruling party and allies need just one opposition senator to pass the reform. Opposition senators have vowed to vote against the measure.

Mexico's lower house approved the reform on Wednesday after a marathon session.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Raul Cortes and Lizbeth Diaz; Writing by Alexander VIllegas; Editing by Aurora Ellis)