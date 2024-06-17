Mexico's Sheinbaum says polls show support for judicial reform

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Polls commissioned by Mexico's ruling MORENA party showed support for a proposed reform of the country's judiciary, including support for the popular election of Supreme Court judges, President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday.

"These polls are information, they don't have another objective," Sheinbaum told a press conference. "This is just information to be considered in the discussions that will start in the coming days."

She is scheduled to hold talks with senators and lower house lawmakers on Tuesday, and has pledged public forums to discuss the plan more widely.

According to three polls commissioned by MORENA, which won a landslide victory in the June 2 general elections, around 80% of people believe it is necessary to reform the judicial system.

Some 70% backed the popular election of Supreme Court judges and nearly 90% supported an independent judicial watchdog to probe possible misdeeds or corruption. Around 40% said they believed most judges, magistrates and ministers were corrupt.

The polls jointly surveyed some 3,855 people between June 14-16 with margins of error of just under 3%.

Sheinbaum, who is set to take over from her mentor and outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in October, added that she would announce the first nominees to her cabinet on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mexico City newsroom; Editing by Kylie Madry)