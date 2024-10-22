MFM: Porch Theft Protections

Latest Stories
Sask. man who took daughter to prevent her from getting COVID vaccine tells court he has been punished enough
The sentencing hearing for the Carnduff, Sask., man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine resumed Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina.The offence occurred over 100 days in 2021 and 2022.In April, 55-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson was found guilty by a jury of contravention of a custody order. He spent Monday morning explaining why he feels he has been punished enough.Jackson also admitted he has no remorse for his
- HuffPost
Tim Walz Tells ‘The View’ 1 Nice Thing About Trump — And It’s Hilarious
The vice presidential nominee also offered some donut-buying advice for his Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance.
- HuffPost
James Carville Makes Bold Election Prediction: ‘I’m Doubling Down On That'
The veteran Democratic strategist also picked apart a pattern involving Donald Trump and high-profile Republicans.
- HuffPost
'Dude, You Were President': Obama Flings Trump's Line Of Attack Right Back At Him
Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."
- Cosmo
Julia Fox goes braless in open track jacket to nail athleisure chic
Julia Fox attended "The Trainer" red carpet during the Rome Film Festival wearing a Willy Chavarria blue Adidas unzipped sports jacket that she was braless in.
- HuffPost
NFL Fan Spoils Trump Campaign Video With 2 Brutal Salutes From The Crowd
The GOP nominee shared a clip that shows at least one other fan hitting him with the gesture at the Pittsburgh Steelers game.
- HuffPost
Trump Gets Clowned With Super-Sized McMemes After McDonald's Photo Op
Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.
- The Daily Beast
‘60 Minutes’ Issues Searing Statement Refuting ‘False’ Trump
In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
- CBC
Victim of Walmart workplace death was 19, Halifax police say
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu
- The Daily Beast
Trump Defends Right to Make Threats Against FEMA Workers
Donald Trump kicked off his day-long tour in North Carolina by surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Helene and railing against federal emergency responders.“I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” the former president told reporters outside Asheville on Monday when asked about the threats against FEMA workers.“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded … If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”Read
- Elle
Taylor Swift Hand-Picked The Final Five Cities For The ‘Eras’ Tour For This Special Reason
The 'Eras' Tour is coming to a close; but always one to leave things on a high, Taylor Swift hand selected the final stops of her history-making stadium tour for a very special reason.
- People
Nigel Lythgoe Shares Paula Abdul's 'Private Emails and Text Messages' to Support Claim They Were 'Friends' During Alleged Sexual Assault Period
Lythgoe called Abdul “a pathological liar and attention seeker" in his answer to her amended complaint
- INSIDER
I take over 100 flights a year. Here are 3 airlines I absolutely love, and one I wouldn't want to fly again.
I've been to over 80 countries and book 100 flights a year. From Emirates to Air Canada, here are my favorite and least favorite airlines to fly.
- BuzzFeed
I Asked Rural Americans To Anonymously Share Who They're Voting For In November And Why — Here's What They Revealed
"I am from rural Appalachia. As you can imagine, 99% of the people I know are very much Trump supporters...however, I am supporting Kamala Harris."
- People
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Pose for Glam Selfie in Their N.Y.C. Bedroom — See More of the Stunning Home
The 'Live! With Kelly and Mark' Hosts share a lavish five-bedroom, six-bathroom townhouse in Manhattan
- Reuters
Hezbollah hides millions in cash, gold under Beirut hospital, says Israel
Hezbollah has stashed hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold in a bunker built under a hospital in Beirut, Israel's military said on Monday, adding it will not strike the facility as it keeps up attacks against the group's financial assets. Fadi Alameh, a Lebanese lawmaker with the Shi'ite Amal Movement party and the director of the hospital in question, Al-Sahel, told Reuters that Israel was making false and slanderous claims and called on the Lebanese Army to visit and show it only had operating rooms, patients and a morgue. Israel's military said it was not going to strike the facility.
- Deadline
’60 Minutes’ Responds To Donald Trump, Says He’s Making A “False” Claim That Its Kamala Harris Interview Was Deceitfully Edited
After Donald Trump’s continued attacks, 60 Minutes issued a statement Sunday in which it pushed back on the former president’s claim that its interview with Kamala Harris was deceitfully edited. Trump has continuously blasted the show and CBS, even calling for the network’s broadcast license to be revoked. In a Face the Nation promo for …
- BuzzFeed
"I've Thought About Telling My Sister, But I Know It Would Crush Her": People Are Sharing The Darkest Secrets They Wish They'd Never Been Told In The First Place
"My daughter was quite close with her uncle, and I assumed she’d be devastated at his funeral. I couldn’t have been more wrong."
- The Daily Beast
‘Morning Joe’ Hits Back After Trump Called Him a ‘Sick Puppy’ on Fox News
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough on Monday addressed Donald Trump calling him a “sick puppy” in a Fox News interview over the weekend.The former president made the slight against the Morning Joe star after Scarborough railed against Trump’s rhetoric on Real Time With Bill Maher last week, claiming that Trump’s “people have said they’re going to arrest my producers.” In an interview with Fox’s MediaBuzz Sunday, Trump claimed that “nobody said that,” adding: “Look, Joe’s a sick puppy.”Scarborough mentio
- BuzzFeed
Millennial Parents Are Sharing The Things They Really, Really Wish Their Boomer Parents Understood
Times have changed, and what felt right to boomers doesn't always sit comfortably with today's millennial parents.