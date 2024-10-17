MG ZS EV Trophy Long Range review: Affordable electric SUV gets a refresh

The MG ZS EV is one of the most affordable electric SUVs on sale (MG)

The front-wheel drive MG ZS EV is sold in two specification levels, called SE and Trophy. Both are available in Standard Range guise, which features a 51kWh battery and can deliver a combined 198 miles between charges, or Long Range with a 73kWh battery and 273 miles.

The latest MG ZS has been given a makeover to strengthen its appeal with new-look bumpers, improved lighting, a smoothed-out grille and extra alloy wheel choices. It’s eye-catching without being over-flashy. There’s plenty of technology included as standard, which helps keeps costs down.

The MG ZS covers practicality bases well and is confident on the open road, but don’t dare put a foot wrong or you’ll be deafened by warning bings, bangs and bongs that wouldn’t sound out of place on the Las Vegas Strip. You can’t tone down the volume of these annoying sounds either, so the only alternative is to disable them, which is not ideal.

How we tested

We tested the MG ZS on a three-hour drive from west London into the picturesque Chilterns. That gave us plenty of opportunity to drive on faster roads and experiment with the regenerative braking settings in busy London traffic, where single-pedal driving was most welcome.

MG ZS EV Trophy Long Range: From £30,495, MG.co.uk

MG has updated the styling of the ZS EV with a new grille and bumpers (MG)

Independent rating: 8/10

Pros: Competitively priced, good range, easy to drive

Cons: Basic interior, quite slow charging rate, steering lacks feel

Price range: £30,495 to £35,495

Battery size: 73kWh

Maximum claimed range: 273 miles

Miles per kWh: 3.7

Maximum charging rate: 100kW

Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.81

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The MG ZS Trophy Long Range we tested features a 73kWh battery with 156PS and 280Nm of torque. Performance-wise that means the car can reach 60mph in 8.2 seconds and has a top speed of 104mph.

Our route started in London, which didn’t exactly fill us with joy. After all, what can you learn about a car in miles of traffic jams? The answer is actually quite a lot. Driving in queues that are constantly stopping and starting proved to be the perfect time to explore the car’s regenerative braking setup. It has three settings that enhance braking power and return energy to the battery. In its strongest setting you can drive using just the accelerator pedal, and as you ease off the car starts braking. It almost makes city motoring enjoyable again.

When the road finally opened up ahead of us, the MG ZS had plenty of oomph to cruise at motorway speeds and was composed when fizzing through twisting country lanes.

Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes change the dynamics and handling of the car slightly, but it handles really well across all three. My only gripe was the light steering, which was great in town but a little unnerving on faster roads.

Charging is easy too. The MG ZS EV can go from 10 to 80 per cent using a 100kW fast charger in 42 minutes. If using a 7kW home box, it takes 10.5 hours to 100 per cent.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The interior of the MG ZS is a mixed bag, with some upmarket soft-touch surfaces let down by some cheaper hard plastic coverings, which will look jaded after time.

SE versions feature fabric upholstery, but move up to Trophy and the seats have a smart leather-style covering with contrast stitching that looks and feels high-end. These seats are heated and also power-adjustable, so getting a comfy driving position is simple.

The interior is deceptively spacious, with room for two adults up front and a couple more in the back. Add a third and it becomes a bit too cosy, but there’s ample space for three children.

Inside, the MG ZS EV features a 10.1in touchscreen (MG)

Storage limits are okay, with the boot accommodating 470 litres of kit, increasing to 1,100 litres with the 60:40 split-folding rear seats dropped flat. There is an adjustable boot floor along with netting to stop items rolling around.

Additional storage compartments throughout the cabin include a glovebox, door bins, front and rear cup holders, a small but deep cubby bin and seat back pockets. There is no ‘frunk’ though, otherwise known as the compartment beneath the bonnet.

Technology, stereo and infotainment

On-board technology is fairly comprehensive and included as standard. There’s a 10.1in infotainment screen to control many on-board systems, including the navigation setup, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, a six-speaker sound system (four speakers on SE versions) and Bluetooth. The Trophy models also gain wireless mobile phone charging and a Live Services feature that offers Amazon Music along with live traffic and weather updates.

The touchscreen is faster than on the previous model and works similarly to a smartphone with swipe and scroll functions. There are also five USB ports to keep devices charged and connected on the move.

A 360-degree camera makes parking simple, and all the vital driving data is clearly shown on a display behind the steering wheel. The MG iSMART app can be used to precondition the cabin temperature, prepare driving routes, view the driving range and even locate the vehicle.

Prices and running costs

Since coming under Chinese ownership, MG has built a good reputation here in the UK for developing reasonably priced vehicles that are packed with all the creature comforts we demand these days.

The entry-level MG ZS SE model with the smaller 51kWh battery and a lower range costs £30,495, while the range-topping ZS Trophy version with the larger 73kWh battery and higher range is priced at £35,495.

Day-to-day running costs can be kept to a minimum by charging at home using a domestic wallbox, and it’s also worth noting that maintenance costs should be low too as EVs have fewer moving parts to go wrong than petrol or diesel models.

The MG ZS EV Trophy Long Range has a claimed range of 273 miles (MG)

MG ZS rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

On a 100kW fast charger, you can get a 10 to 80 per cent boost in 42 minutes. It takes 10.5 hours to 100 per cent with a 7kW wallbox.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Prices range from £30,495 to £35,495, which makes the MG ZS one of the most reasonably priced small SUVs on sale right now. However, the influx of Chinese brands is forcing mainstream manufacturers’ pricing structures down, which is excellent news for consumers.

Does MG replace batteries for free?

MG batteries are protected by a seven-year, 80,000-mile warranty.

The verdict: MG ZS EV Trophy Long Range

I’m constantly asked what I think about electric cars and which are the best to buy. It all depends on how much money you want to spend, whether you have any brand snobbery issues and what your day-to-day driving needs are. The MG ZS ticks the right boxes for those in need of a cheap electric SUV.