MG4 Trophy Long Range review: An affordable, stylish electric hatchback

Maxine Ashford
·6 min read
The MG4 Trophy Long Range is a stylish and affordable electric hatchback that’s fun to drive. (MG)
The MG4 Trophy Long Range is a stylish and affordable electric hatchback that’s fun to drive. (MG)

The rear-wheel drive MG4 is available in two trim levels called SE and Trophy. SE comes in Standard and Long Range with a driving distance of 218 and 281 miles respectively. The MG4 Trophy is offered in Long Range with 270 miles between charges or Extended Range offering 323 miles.

The car is certainly an attention-grabber with dynamic, muscular styling and, unlike some other electrified MGs that were modified from standard petrol cars, the MG4 was designed from the off to be an EV.

There’s a lot of onboard tech to get stuck into, but if you put a foot (or wheel) wrong, there’ll be exceptionally loud warning sounds fired at you. That is a trait on all Chinese models.

We opted for the MG4 Trophy with the Long Range battery for our test drive and it performed beyond our expectations. The fact that the MG4 has been compared to the VW ID.3 is credit to the Chinese manufacturer, but the MG is far cheaper with prices starting from £26,995. In our opinion, it’s more fun to drive than its German rival.

How we tested

The MG4 was ultimate proof that EV pricing could be controlled while still delivering the goods. We loved every minute behind the wheel, especially on the faster country lanes through mid-Wales.

MG4 Trophy Long Range: From £26,995, MG.co.uk

The MG4 Trophy Long Range is a great value electric car that’s sure to impress. (MG)
The MG4 Trophy Long Range is a great value electric car that’s sure to impress. (MG)

Independent rating: 9/10

  • Pros: Value for money, dynamic to drive, stylish good looks

  • Cons: Limited rearview visibility, too many loud warning sounds, infotainment system is too fiddly

  • Price range: £26,995 to £36,495

  • Battery size: 64kWh

  • Maximum claimed range: 270 miles

  • Miles per kWh: 4.2

  • Maximum charging rate: 150kW

  • Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.60

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

The MG4 Trophy Long, as tested, features a 64kWh battery and has 303PS of power along with 250Nm of torque. That results in some sharp performance figures with a 0-60mph sprint time of 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 100mph. The acceleration through the single-speed transmission is beautifully responsive at the slightest throttle pressure and the car is nicely balanced when pushed on through sharp bends. The MG4 has a 50:50 weight distribution resulting in a planted, confident performance.

It can sit comfortably at 70mph on motorways, although the level of road and tyre noise becomes more noticeable. Then it is agile and easy to manoeuvre in busier towns with Normal and High levels of regenerative braking, but no single-pedal driving option. There are also drive modes called Sport, Normal, EV and Off-Road to alter the characteristics and responses of the car.

The all-round visibility is good, but not great due to a narrow, sloping rear window, but there are cameras and sensors to assist when reversing.

Boosting the range couldn’t be easier. On a 150kW fast charger, you can get from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes or if using a 7kW wallbox, it takes 8.5 hours to charge to 100 per cent.

Interior, practicality and boot space

You would expect the interior of the MG4 to be quite cheap and cheerful to match its asking price, but you would be wrong. Instead, you are greeted by a modern, upmarket cabin featuring black leather-like upholstered seats that are both powered and heated.

Getting an ideal driving position takes a matter of seconds and all dials, readouts and controls are within easy reach.

There is nothing particularly flashy about the MG4 and, if you go searching, you will find some rough edges and hardened plastic surfaces, but generally the interior quality is good enough.

The MG4 is billed as a five-seater, but realistically there is room for two adults in the back or three youngsters. The boot can swallow 363 litres of luggage with space beneath the floor to store charging cables. There is no frunk, but with the split folding rear seats dropped flat, the storage limit increases to 1,177 litres.

Elsewhere, there is a glovebox, a wireless charging pad, seat back pockets with sections to store phones, narrow door bins, a sunglasses compartment, front cup holders and some trays.

The interior of the MG4 Trophy Long Range is surprisingly upmarket, with leather-style seats and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. (MG)
The interior of the MG4 Trophy Long Range is surprisingly upmarket, with leather-style seats and a 10.25-inch touchscreen. (MG)

Technology, stereo and infotainment

A 10.25-inch floating touchscreen offers access to most of the onboard technology, which includes navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, a six-speaker audio with 3D sound, DAB radio and a 360-degree camera. My only real grip here is the tiny icons that, even with my higher-powered glasses, were still difficult to read. And that makes it quite fiddly to operate or adjust on the move.

Physical controls are few and far between and that means you need to access the touchscreen for the climate control settings, which is all a bit of a faff in our book.

Thankfully, the main driving data is clearly shown on a seven-inch screen behind the steering wheel making it easy to keep an eye on the driving range, battery charge levels and speed.

There is also the MG iSMART app that can be used to locate the vehicle, which is really handy in multi-storey car parks. You can also use the app to pre-condition the cabin temperature, plan driving routes, check the car’s existing range and lots more besides.

Prices and running costs

Pricing is where the MG4 really excels with costs starting from £26,995 for the entry-level SE model with the smaller 51kWh battery and rising to £36,495 for the Trophy Extended Range version with a 77kWh unit. Our car, the MG4 Trophy Long Range with a 64kWh battery, was priced at £32,495 and there were no optional extras tagged on.

There is an MG4 XPower model with all-wheel drive and added power that starts from £36,495 for anyone looking to raise the bar even further.

The day-to-day running costs can be kept low by charging at home via a domestic wallbox and EVs tend to enjoy a lower maintenance upkeep too as there are fewer moving parts to go wrong.

Another feather in the MG4’s cap is its exceptionally high residual rates so the value doesn’t plummet the second you leave the showroom.

The MG4 Trophy Long Range has a range of up to 270 miles and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes. (MG)
The MG4 Trophy Long Range has a range of up to 270 miles and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes. (MG)

MG4 rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

On a 150kW fast charger, you can get a 10 to 80 per cent boost in 35 minutes.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

With prices starting from just shy of £27,000, the MG4 is excellent value for money and certainly worth investigating. It is one of the many Chinese brands that is forcing the mainstream manufactures’ pricing structure down, which is great news for consumers.

Does MG replace batteries for free?

MG batteries are protected by a seven-year, 80,000-mile warranty.

The verdict: MG4 Trophy Long Range

Sometimes a new car comes to market and you really don’t know what to expect. That’s exactly what happened when we tested out the MG4 – it surprised us with its excellent performance and is exceptionally good value for money.

Latest Stories

  • Air India flight leaves Iqaluit after Canadian military steps in

    Passengers on Air India's flight 127 have finally made their way to Chicago, after the Canadian military took exceptional measures to get them out of Nunavut. An online bomb threat forced the plane, which was flying from New Delhi, to divert to Iqaluit early Tuesday morning.A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Airbus A-330 from Ontario's CFB Trenton whisked the 211 passengers and crew out of Iqaluit shortly before midnight Tuesday. Passengers spent 18 hours stranded at the Iqaluit airport's interna

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car collection: from hot hatches to luxury SUVs

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car history: while the Duke of Sussex is often spotted behind the wheel of a Range Rover, Meghan seems more content in the passenger seat. From a Volkswagen Golf to several Audis and their Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero wedding day vehicle, here's every car they royal couple has ever owned or driven.

  • VW, BMW and Mercedes Are Getting Left in the Dust by China’s EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryan Xu was a dream customer for Germany’s automakers. The Guangdong-based entrepreneur and her husband own a Porsche 911 and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class and were among the first buyers of the electric Porsche Taycan. Most Read from BloombergInside the ‘Utopias’ of Mexico CityHow Mexico City Averted All-Out DroughtOne City’s Plan to Re-Link a Neighborhood That Robert Moses DividedChicago Should Consider Furloughs, Higher Booze Tax, Watchdog SaysMexico Seeks to Halve Permitting Time to

  • From a 1957 Jaguar to a 1994 Acura NSX: The 8 Most Exciting Cars Heading to Auction at RM Sotheby’s London

    These are the lots we have our eye on as they vie for bids on November 1 and 2.

  • GM Did Not Think the C8 Corvette ZR1 Could Reach 233 MPH

    "We actually didn't think 233 was in the cards... It just feels like you’re going pretty fast on the highway."

  • 1979 Trans Am Fulfills Pro Builder’s Childhood Dream

    This glorious hand-built classic Trans Am represents everything that this professional builder’s life long goal. The classic second-generation Firebird Trans Am is one of America's favorite vintage pony cars and is seen around the globe as a symbol of individualism and freedom. This image is mainly due

  • Turbulence on Air Canada flight sends food and drinks flying in the cabin

    A recent Air Canada flight encountered major bumps that sent food and drinks to splatter all over the cabin.

  • Barn Find Hunter Uncovers Rare 1969 Trans Am 400 In Alaska

    A collection of old school muscle is uncovered in Alaska, and the highlight is the F-Body hiding under a car cover...

  • Carry on packing list: 5 travel essentials a flight attendant always packs in her travel bag

    With everyone off to their favourite fall and winter destinations, here are the essentials you should never forget to pack in your luggage.

  • Border agency recovered nearly 2,000 stolen vehicles this year: transport minister

    OTTAWA — Canada's border guards have recovered more stolen vehicles at railyards and ports so far this year than in all of 2023.

  • Mercedes-Benz EQB review: Sensible, seven-seater family SUV

    The Mercedes-Benz EQB is a rare seven-seat electric SUV that combines EV efficiency with the sort of robust practicality growing families will really enjoy

  • Passenger train came within 335 metres of head-on collision near Cornwall: TSB

    A Via Rail train carrying 167 passengers came within 335 metres of a head-on collision with a freight train near Cornwall, Ont., in April 2023, according to a Transportation Safety Board of Canada report that calls on the government to implement physical fail-safe defences for trains.According to the report, released on Wednesday, on April 13, 2023, the crew of a Canadian National (CN) freight train missed a "Clear to Stop" signal indicating they should prepare to stop at the next signal. As the

  • Stellantis recalls 44,500 hybrid SUVs worldwide over brake pedal defect

    Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it is recalling 44,500 hybrid crossover SUVs worldwide because the brake pedal in the vehicles could disengage and stop working. The announcement was made in a filing with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and a separate statement by Stellantis. The recall includes 21,069 vehicles in the United States, about 2,280 in Canada, 134 in Mexico and about 20,987 outside North America, Stellantis said.

  • Ontario to require provincial approval for new municipal bike lanes

    The Ontario government says it will introduce legislation that would require municipalities to get provincial approval before building any new bike lanes that reduce lanes of vehicle traffic.Municipalities would need to demonstrate any proposed bike lanes will not have a "negative impact in vehicle traffic," according to the province.The government will also request data from municipalities on bike lane projects initiated in the last five years, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said Tue

  • 3 Chevy Cars From the 1970s Worth a Lot of Money

    Just about any car your purchase -- no matter how flashy, how expensive, how cool -- begin to depreciate in value the second you roll them off the lot. The average car will decrease in monetary worth approximately 20% the first year you own it, and then will continue to depreciate an additional 15% with each subsequent year of ownership. As such, most vehicles shouldn’t be considered an investment that will gain in value over the years.

  • Train strikes 2 people in Old Orchard Beach; 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

    Authorities say both people who were struck were sitting on the platform at the Amtrak station before being hit by the train.

  • Kinetic Automation is using AI, robotics to make EV repairs easier

    Kinetic Automation founder and CEO Nikhil Naikal sits down with Josh Lipton on Asking for a Trend to talk about how the startup leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to provide repair services to electric vehicles (EVs). "Cars today have transitioned from being predominantly mechanical systems to being digital systems... And when things break, the types of repairs that are needed to bring them back to their originally engineered state of safety requires a lot more thought, precision, and efficiency" than the traditional auto industry is equipped to handle," Naikal says. Naikal explains where the company fits into the larger picture of EV adoption: "There has been a lot of emphasis on charging and charge stations and helping people get around their range anxiety, but there's the other element in a consumer's mind which is who's going to fix this car?" "That's the second piece of it that has been under-addressed and that's really what we're focusing on here at Kinetic. And our hope is this combined with the rest of the infrastructure in the automotive landscape, can help build consumer confidence and confidence in electric cars." To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Asking for a Trend here. This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

  • Driver of Alberta semi that hit Abbotsford, B.C., overpass fined $368

    The driver of a semi-trailer carrying a modular home that struck an overpass on the Trans Canada Highway east of Vancouver last week has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act and fined $368 for driving without due care and attention, according to the B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP).The driver, who was working for Alberta company Jones Transportation, was also given six points against his driver's licence.The collision occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 11 when the modular home clipped the No. 3 Roa

  • Boeing’s crisis is getting worse. Now it’s borrowing tens of billions of dollars

    Cash-starved Boeing, contending with massive financial losses from a crippling strike and years of operational and safety problems, is turning to major banks and Wall Street to raise tens of billions of dollars in cash.

  • Troubled Boeing signals it may raise up to $25 billion to shore up finances

    SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing signaled Tuesday that it could raise up to $25 billion in new stock or debt to shore up its balance sheet after years of heavy losses.