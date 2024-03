"Scottie died, I will never see scottie smile again," said Scott Broadfoot Sr. Broadfoot Sr. is fighting for legislation that he believes would help put the person he thinks is responsible for killing his son Scottie in jail. Scottie died after using cocaine that was mixed with fentanyl. See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/mga-bill-would-give-fentanyl-dealers-tougher-penalties-for-overdose-deaths