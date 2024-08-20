MGK shares heartbreaking comment daughter made that forced him to quit drugs

The 34-year-old American rapper, who used to go by the stage name Machine Gun Kelly and whose real name is Colson Baker shares daughter Casie, 15, with his ex Emma Cannon. The star has revealed that a devastating comment from his daughter three years ago forced him to address his habits. Opening up to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, MGK said"It started with my daughter saying, 'Dad, you know I can tell when you're high'. It broke my heart. It was like the ultimate let-down."