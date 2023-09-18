MHA's Patient & Family Advisory Council: Pioneering Patient Care

MIDDLESEX COUNTY - The Middlesex Hospital Alliance (MHA), comprised of Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital in Strathroy and Four Counties Health Services in Newbury, stands as a beacon of healthcare, serving the medical needs of the community and all Middlesex County residents. With a commitment to exceptional patient care and a mission to treat each individual like family, MHA has been a vital institution for residents of the region. Amidst its halls, two dedicated individuals, Dawn Butler and Laurie McGill, play pivotal roles in MHA's journey to provide top-notch healthcare services.

I had the opportunity to speak with these two important members of the MHA staff. In this interview, we primarily discuss about the Patient Family Advisory Council and its importance to Middlesex County residents.

The Patient & Family Advisory Council, established in 2020, is a crucial element of MHA's commitment to quality care. This council acts as a bridge between the hospital and the patients and families it serves. Dawn Butler, Patient Family Advisory Committee Co-Chair, and Laurie McGill, Interim Patient Care Manager at the FCHS site, noted that the council works very hard to ensure that patient voices are not only heard but integrated into the very fabric of the institution's operations. The council embodies a diverse range of voices, ensuring that the perspectives of patients and their families are considered in every policy, decision and change the hospital undertakes.

The council’s goal is to provide feedback that improves the overall patient experience. This is done by analyzing policies, procedures and processes through the lens of those receiving care. The council emphasizes that patient and family input is essential in shaping the care environment. Laurie McGill linked this idea with the phrase “Nothing about me without me” to highlight the importance of the patients and their opinions to improve care.

Recruiting new members is a priority for the council. The desire is to encompass a broader range of perspectives, ensuring that the council reflects the diversity of the community it serves. Through various outreach methods, the MHA strives to attract people to become a member. The hope is to make the council accessible and accommodating, ensuring that members' voices are supported and valued.

Looking ahead, both Dawn Butler and Laurie McGill mentioned their aspirations for the council's growth and impact. They envision a larger and more diverse council engaging in discussions that span the full spectrum of healthcare services offered. While there may not be a single issue that requires immediate attention, the council's dedication to improvement remains unwavering. As they collect patient stories and feedback, they work toward the ultimate goal of making every aspect of patient care better.

The Middlesex Hospital Alliance´s Patient & Family Advisory Council serves as a testament to the power of collaboration between healthcare providers and the community. Through diverse perspectives and a constant commitment to excellence, the council drives positive change, ensuring that the hospital's mission is to provide exceptional care to all of its patients

David Gomez, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Middlesex Banner