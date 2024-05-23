MHP searching for a wanted man
A wanted man is being searched for by MHP
The 50-year-old was given the maximum fine for an infringement penalty in New Zealand, but the amount caused public outrage.
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton is in critical condition and underwent surgery after he was attacked by another inmate in a Quebec prison on Sunday.The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Pickton was the victim of a "major assault" at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution and has been taken to hospital.Two sources, including one police source, told Radio-Canada that 74-year-old Pickton was between life and death on Tuesday. Prison officials
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of four men and two women were found strangled and dumped in a pile in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Tuesday.
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian physicist Anatoly Maslov was convicted of treason and sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony on Tuesday in the latest of several cases against experts working on the science underpinning Russia's development of hypersonic missiles. White-haired Maslov, 77, stood in a glass box in the St Petersburg courtroom and listened attentively without showing emotion, as the judge read the verdict after a trial that was closed to the press. Maslov is one of three scientists from the same Siberian institute, all specialists in hypersonics, who have been arrested since 2022 on treason charges.
During a marathon day of proceedings in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, a morning hearing in front of Judge Aileen Cannon devolved into a shouting match amongst the attorneys, and the afternoon series of arguments prompted the judge to wonder if the legal nuances of the case may be too difficult for jurors to understand.
Two women who disappeared during a drive between Kansas and Oklahoma amid a contentious custody battle were found dead inside a freezer buried in a cattle pasture leased by one of the five suspects in their killings, according to newly released search warrants.
American Airlines later released a statement distancing the company from the filing, saying attorneys had made a mistake and that the defense will be changed
Seeking revenge for his stolen iPhone, Kevin Bui set a house on fire, killing an uninvolved family of five. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli television aired previously withheld footage on Wednesday of five pyjama-clad female army conscripts being seized by Hamas gunmen during the Oct. 7 raid that triggered the Gaza war. The captives' families hoped the footage would increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree a truce with Hamas and secure the hostages' release. "I have friends in Palestine," one of the conscripts, 19-year-old Naama Levy, pleads in English.
CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig reacts to the prosecution and defense arguing about how jury instructions should proceed in former president Donald Trump’s hush money trial.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former employee sued the city of Minneapolis on Tuesday, alleging ex-police Officer Derek Chauvin hauled her from her minivan and pinned her to the ground with his knee in January 2020, just as he did four months later when he killed George Floyd.
The investigation into the officer's conduct is under way after phone footage was shared on social media.
A Clyde River, Nunavut, woman wants answers and an apology after her seven-year-old grandson, who has a disability, was kicked off a Canadian North flight on Monday last week. Regilee Palituq's grandson Josiah, who she says uses a wheelchair and only speaks a few words, was travelling from Iqaluit to Ottawa for a series of medical appointments.The boy was traveling with his parents, brother and sister. Palituq was not on the plane, but shared the story as it was told to her by her daughter.Palit
Here's what would happen if Trump is convicted in the New York case, from whether he can still run for President to if he will go to jail.
Emmy-nominated writer and producer Eric Weinberg has been ordered to stand trial for rape and sexual assault by a Los Angeles judge.
MONTREAL — Montreal police said Wednesday that a "personal conflict" was at the heart of a massive brawl that ended in the stabbing death of three young people, including a 15-year-old boy.
Defense attorney for Trump’s valet Walt Nauta argued his possible nomination as a judge was threatened by prosecutors during an August 2022 meeting
Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb ultimately confessed to the brutal murder of 14-year-old Bobby Franks
LONDON (AP) — A man accused of assisting Hong Kong authorities gather intelligence in the United Kingdom who was found dead in a park over the weekend had attempted suicide after he was charged, a prosecutor said.
Family and friends wanted Kaila McCleary to get out and meet people. But no one could ever have imagined the man she met on a dating app would come close to taking her life.