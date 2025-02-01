‘MI5 HQ asbestos gave me terminal cancer,’ says former civil servant

Stuart Beaton, who was seconded to MI5 headquarters when it was under refurbishment, says he has only a few years left to live - Yau Ming Low/iStock Editorial

A retired civil servant who worked at MI5’s headquarters claims he was left with terminal cancer after repeatedly coming into contact with asbestos in the building.

Stuart Beaton, 61, is suing the Home Office for negligence after he was seconded to Thames House in the late 1980s.

He said he was exposed to clouds of deadly asbestos dust while the riverside building was being refurbished in anticipation of it becoming the Security Service’s main London office.

Doctors say he has only a few years to live after developing malignant mesothelioma.

Lawyers for the retired civil servant, who was seconded to Thames House by the Home Office as an analyst for the prison service, say he will lose 23 years of his normal life expectancy as a result of the cancer.

Risk of harm ‘quite low’

His claim raises fears that dozens of people working at the building could have been similarly exposed to asbestos dust and fibres.

In legal documents lodged with the High Court, Mr Beaton, who is suing for damages of more than £200,000, states that he worked at the building on London’s Millbank between 1986 and 1988 while refurbishment work was carried out on the floors above and below where he was based.

The court was told that dust accumulated in stairwells, lifts and in corridors, and the building work was not partitioned off from office workers.

At the same time, workers wearing contaminated clothes are alleged to have shared communal lifts, stairwells and walkway areas alongside civil service staff in the building, which was very old and “in extremely poor condition”.

The court heard that Mr Beaton recalls dust accumulating on the floors of the tea station and other communal areas, and that he often shared a lift with workmen covered in dust.

Mr Beaton, from Croydon in south London, claims his colleagues in the prison service discussed the dangers from asbestos, and that they said they were reassured that the works would only last a few months before the refurbishment of the building was finished.

However, his manager, John Golds, told him that the risk of contamination and coming into contact with asbestos was “quite low”.

It is claimed that Mr Golds repeatedly told him and his colleagues that there was nothing to worry about even if they were breathing in asbestos from the dust in lifts every day, as the amount they inhaled would be relatively small.

Mr Beaton says he took his boss at his word, even though Mr Golds was not an asbestos or building works expert.

Deteriorating condition

In February 2023, Mr Beaton was diagnosed with malignant mesothelioma – a terminal cancer – after investigations revealed lesions on his lungs.

The court was told that Mr Beaton was treated with immunotherapy and chemotherapy and suffers from fluid in his left lung, which has to be regularly drained. He has a 40 per cent respiratory disability and has had to stop work because of his condition.

In legal documents, John Browne, Mr Beaton’s lawyer and head of industrial disease at Slater and Gordon, stated: “It is inevitable that his condition will progress, resulting in deterioration in his overall condition, with increasing breathlessness and pain. He will need increased levels of assistance during his last six months of life and constant nursing care towards the end of his life.”

Mr Beaton accuses the Home Office of negligently failing to provide him with protective equipment and clothing, failing to keep all work surfaces free from asbestos, exposing him to asbestos dust and failing to ensure he did not use the same lifts, staircases, corridors, tea stations and entrances as the workers.

It is also claimed that the Home Office “wrongly informed [Mr Beaton] that daily exposure to low levels of asbestos dust, particularly amosite and crocidolite dust, was safe when it was not”.

The Home Office was approached for comment.