MI6 former deputy chief concerned UK too exposed to Chinese spies

A former deputy head of MI6, Nigel Inkster, says the British foreign intelligence service is not equipped to handle covert threats from China.

Mr Inkster said his concerns stemmed from the basis that MI6 “clearly does have difficulties, in terms of language expertise and collective general historical and cultural awareness” when it comes to China.

He told the i newspaper: “In 2015, the British government was talking about a ‘golden era’ of UK-China relations ... given that situation, it’s perhaps unsurprising that the security service isn’t where it might be.”

During Lord Cameron’s time as prime minister, he presided over the so-called “golden era” of relations between Britain and China. He forged close economic ties with the Asian superpower and hosted a state visit for President Xi Jinping in 2015.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, however, said in November that Lord Cameron’s political comeback as Foreign Secretary late last year would not mean the return of his “golden era” approach to China.

Mr Inkster said the UK’s blind spot extended to “all the UK intelligence community”, which includes the domestic counter-intelligence MI5 and Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ).

Mr Inkster said that Beijing had a well-established network of “industrial-scale cyber espionage operations directed against advanced Western countries”.

He also said: “We’re seeing a significant increase in human intelligence collection operations [in-person contacts], with the Chinese services essentially seeming to be operating under no political constraints, incentivised to take risks and to do whatever it takes to get the intelligence that is required.”

But the current head of MI6, Sir Richard Moore, told Politico in July that MI6 now has more resources devoted to China than any other mission, which “reflects China’s importance in the world and the crucial need to understand both the intent and capability of the Chinese government”.

However, Mr Inkster fears Britain’s recent increase in focus may not be enough to withstand Beijing’s capabilities.

“I know that there is a big effort under way to remedy those deficiencies,” he said. “A lot of resources are now being put into getting the UK intelligence community in a better state ... but it does take a certain amount of time.”

He also welcomed the new National Security Act, which became law in July after Parliament passed it and got Royal Assent.

He said the revised Act would aid the prosecution of Chinese spies, replacing “an Official Secrets Act that was derived from the First World War”.