Mia Regan shows support for Victoria Beckham following split from Romeo Beckham

Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham might have called time on their five-year relationship, but that hasn't stopped the model from supporting the footballer's mum in the sweetest way.

On Friday evening, Victoria hosted her Paris Fashion Week show, and Mia was on hand to support the popstar turned fashion designer. The star looked gorgeous in a grey mini dress that she paired with black boots and a matching coat. Mia's accessories were also flawless, with the model opting for several stunning rings.=

While Romeo missed out on the event, Mia sat front and centre alongside other members of the Beckham family, including David Beckham, Harper Seven, Cruz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

Victoria's fashion show encountered a slight problem when animal rights activists from PETA walked the runway with the models displaying signs reading: "Animals aren't fabric," and "Viva Vegan Leather."

Mia sat with the rest of the Beckhams (Darren Gerrish)

In a tribute following the show, Victoria's husband sweetly penned: "So proud of you for many reasons but this season threw a lot at you and again you just did what you do best [pink love heart emoji] we love you @victoriabeckham [pink love heart emoji]."

Romeo and Mia confirmed they had split last week, but speculation was stoked after it was noted that the couple hadn't shared tributes to each other for Valentine's Day.

Mia and Romeo have now gone their separate ways

Confirming the news, Romeo shared a throwback photo of the couple enjoying a hike alongside the words: "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love, we still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship and always will."

Mia also took to her personal Instagram account to announce their split. She wrote: "This is Ro, we have grown up with each other since we were 16!! Love takes different forms & paths as you mature. We aren't [together] romantically but we do share lots & lots of love for one another… after five years we friendzoned each other hehe," followed by a series of red love hearts.

The pair had previously been 'couple goals' (Instagram)

The decision came as a shock to many, as Romeo and Mia had moved in together at the beginning of the year, just a month before their split. Romeo had also previously made a permanent dedication to his ex-girlfriend, getting a tattoo of her nickname 'Mooch' tattooed on his arm.

The former couple briefly split in July 2022. At the time of their separation, a source said that they decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship struggles.

Romeo missed out on his mum's show

News of their rekindled romance emerged in November 2022 when Mia appeared to feature on Romeo's social media, before the pair confirmed they had reignited their romance.

