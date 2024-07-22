Miami and Broward Counties get hammered with showers, prompting flood advisories: NWS

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are drenching parts of Miami-Dade and Broward County, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning Monday afternoon.

Between 1 and 2 inches of showers have already fallen since early Monday, leading to minor flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas, according to the NWS. For Broward, the advisory was in effect until 3:30 p.m.; for Miami-Dade, the alert was in effect until 3:15 p.m.

A flood warning means that flooding is occurring or will soon happen and that people need to be cautious and alert for potential dangers. Flooded roads may cause significant traffic disruptions.

Cities and towns across South Florida that are experiencing or might see flooding include:

▪ Fort Lauderdale

▪ Hollywood

▪ Miramar

▪ Miami Gardens

▪ Pompano Beach

▪ Davie

Flash Flood Warning including Coral Springs FL, Sunrise FL and Tamarac FL until 3:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/8oSQ9wpmnE — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 22, 2024

READ MORE: Heat advisories arrive in pairs this weekend from Miami to Fort Lauderdale. And the Keys?

Forecasters say expect partly cloudy skies with high humidity throughout the week, and a chance of rain hovering around 50-60 percent daily, creating a humid and potentially stormy week ahead.

Be prepared

What’s the difference between a flash flood warning and a regular flood warning?

Flash floods are typically more hazardous because they’re caused by torrential rain in a short time. Meanwhile, regular flooding builds up slower and can also take days to recede.

With the latest weather advisories, Monday evening’s rush hour commute could be dangerous, particularly in urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses and in other low-lying areas.

To ensure your safety, keep a few tips in mind:

▪ Keep updated with the latest weather information and advisories from the National Weather Service.

▪ Ensure you are aware of your surroundings and take necessary precautions to protect yourself and your property.