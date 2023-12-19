Miami commissioner calls on Mayor Francis Suarez to resign amid Herald investigation

Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo is calling on Mayor Francis Suarez to resign after the Miami Herald published an investigation revealing the mayor’s cozy relationship with Saudi Arabia’s ruling regime.

Hours after the Herald published an article examining Suarez’s role in the Saudi kingdom’s efforts to repair a reputation for human rights abuses, Pardo, one of five commissioners, said in an exclusive interview that the mayor should immediately step down.

“It’s the only way confidence in elected officials and in our city government will be restored,” said Pardo, who was elected in November. “It’s unclear which interests are being served — outside, moneyed interests versus residents’ interests.”

Read more: The kingdom and I: How Miami’s mayor helped Saudi Arabia rehab its bloody reputation

The Herald investigated Suarez’s role in planning a March 2023 trade summit put on by the Saudi kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund. A review of city emails and the summit’s promotional materials show Suarez and a handful of city staffers helped make the event, at an exhibition hall in Miami Beach, happen.

The mayor’s participation raised questions about whether Suarez should have registered as a foreign agent with the Department of Justice, a requirement for anyone involved in political advocacy or public relations work in the United States on behalf of a foreign government, with a few narrow exceptions.

Five experts on the federal law known as the Foreign Agents Registration Act, or FARA, told the Herald the kind of work Suarez and his staff performed to plan and promote the event could be a problem because none of them were registered under FARA.

Read more: Absentee mayor: Miami’s Francis Suarez blurs line between public duty, pursuit of wealth

Pardo, who ran on a platform of reforming scandal-plagued City Hall and combating corruption, said Suarez and any other city officials “found aiding and abetting in unethical practices” should immediately resign.

Story continues

“The allegations against Mayor Suarez continue to raise serious questions about the culture of corruption that has gone unchecked in Miami’s City Hall for too long,” he said.

Pardo also said it’s time to review the city charter to “put some guardrails around outside income” for Miami elected officials. Holding the office of mayor or commissioner is considered a part-time job at the city.

The commissioner said he had not contacted the mayor following the Herald’s reporting.

Suarez, an elected official since 2009, is halfway through his second term as mayor. He briefly ran for the Republican presidential nomination amid a swirl of controversy following the revelation in the Herald that he was quietly on the payroll of a real estate developer who received help from the mayor’s office in overcoming a permitting issue on a project in the city. The FBI is investigating the matter.

The mayor did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.