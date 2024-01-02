Miami cops swarm Bayside Marketplace after fight between several juveniles, police say

Miami cops swarmed Bayside Marketplace on Monday night following a fight between several juveniles, police said.

Around 8:26 p.m., a large group of young adults— some possibly armed with sticks — were involved in a fight and later refused to leave the area of 401 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami police said in an email. Dozens of units rushed to the scene, temporarily shutting down Biscayne Boulevard between Second and Fourth streets.

“Some businesses were temporarily closed to allow us to clear the area,” police said. “The juveniles have now scattered and we have cleared most of the units.”

While videos and images of the large police presence spread quickly on social media Monday night, police said the issue was resolved before 10:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This article will be updated when more information is available.